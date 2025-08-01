From August 7, the USA will impose a punitive tariff of 39 percent on Swiss exports - more than almost any other country. The Federal Council speaks of a heavy burden, the economy is sounding the alarm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As of August 7, the USA is imposing a punitive tariff of 39 percent on Swiss products - a much tougher step than against other countries such as Liechtenstein or the UK.

Despite intensive negotiations, the Federal Council was unable to reach an agreement with US President Trump, who is insisting on the trade deficit.

In Switzerland, the economy is reacting with great concern, while political voices - from the Greens, for example - are calling for tougher countermeasures such as a digital tax. Show more

18:30 Greens President Mazzone wants more investment in Switzerland Green Party President Lisa Mazzone has called for closer cooperation with Europe and more investment in Switzerland in her National Day speech in Rümlang, Zurich. Mazzone criticized the Federal Council's strategy in the trade war with Donald Trump. She had to rewrite her speech due to the current situation, explained Mazzone. "Kowtowing to Washington, conducting the negotiations alone instead of in an alliance with friendly countries: It wasn't worth it," said Mazzone. The Federal Council has been punished for its naivety, says Lisa Mazzone, President of the Swiss Green Party. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer As a small country, Switzerland must learn its lessons from this. It needs partners. In order to do business together, common values are needed. "Values such as democracy, freedom, the rule of law and the protection of our livelihoods," Mazzone continued. Since Friday morning at the latest, Switzerland's relations with the EU have appeared in a different light. The EU is predictable, reliable and sticks to the agreed rules of the game. "The EU is our most important economic partner: reliable and proportionate." In order to reduce dependence on the USA, investments must be made in Switzerland. This creates jobs and reliable prospects. "We need closer cooperation with Europe," said Mazzone.

5.16 p.m. New US import tariffs of 15 percent for Liechtenstein The USA will in future apply import duties of 15 percent on goods from Liechtenstein. Due to the common economic area, Liechtenstein has been in favor of a joint solution with Switzerland from the outset and participated in the negotiations for a trilateral agreement between the USA, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. An agreement on such an arrangement could not be reached with the US. "The different tariffs now communicated for Liechtenstein and Switzerland mean that we have a new starting position. We will analyze the effects in detail with the involvement of the business community and continue to coordinate closely with Switzerland," said Deputy Prime Minister Sabine Monauni.

5.06 p.m. White House accuses Switzerland of inflexibility The White House is apparently accusing Switzerland of inflexibility in the trade talks with the USA. The Reuters news agency quoted an unnamed government official to this effect on Friday. Switzerland is facing a tariff of 39 percent because it has refused to make significant concessions in the form of a reduction in trade barriers with the US, the government official said, according to a report published in the English-language service of Reuters. Switzerland, as one of the richest and highest-income countries in the world, could not expect the US to tolerate unilateral trade relations, the official was further quoted as saying. 39%! Der Zollhammer schlägt zu. Für die Schweizer Exportwirtschaft sind dies schlechte News. Firmen die in der Schweiz produzieren und viel in die USA exportieren trifft es hart. Neben den Zöllen kommt der Währungseffekt hinzu (USD -11%). Damit verteuern sich die Produkte um 50%. pic.twitter.com/od3Ge5j4Hz — Matthias Geissbühler, CFA, CMT (@M_Geissbuehler) August 1, 2025

2.45 p.m. Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce expresses disappointment The Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce has expressed its disappointment at the 39 percent tariffs imposed on Swiss products. This is particularly disappointing in view of the "intensive and constructive efforts at the highest political and diplomatic level". The Swiss government and the private sector had "worked hand in hand to maintain Switzerland as an attractive business location", the Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday. The aim was to secure jobs, investments and the national tax base, while at the same time constructively addressing the concerns of the USA with regard to international trade and investments. As with every negotiation, there are "always two parties, and the results ultimately depend on both sides". The tariff rate now proposed by the US President is particularly disadvantageous for the Swiss industrial sector, especially for companies with low profit margins. Massive und ungerechtfertigte US-Zölle: Eine sehr ernsthafte Belastung für die Schweizer Wirtschaft



Die USA haben per 7. August für die Schweiz einen Basiszollsatz von 39 Prozent angekündigt. Es ist weder gerechtfertigt noch nachvollziehbar, weshalb die Schweiz einen der… pic.twitter.com/wPHFXlxLXL — economiesuisse (@economiesuisse) August 1, 2025 The comparatively lower tariffs granted to other Western economies and the strength of the Swiss franc further exacerbated the challenge for Swiss exporters. The reasons for the tariffs of 39 percent are not yet entirely clear, the Chamber of Commerce added. The most plausible explanation is the sharp increase in the Swiss trade surplus with the United States. The Chamber of Commerce put this at an increase of 56 percent between 2024 and 2023.

2.30 p.m. Switzerland is "treated particularly badly" according to Parmelin According to Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, Switzerland has been "particularly badly treated" by the tariffs announced by the USA. The Federal Council will return to the issue very quickly in order to understand "what did not work", what exactly the US and Donald Trump want and whether there is any room for maneuver. In an interview with French-speaking Swiss television RTS on the fringes of the August 1 celebrations, the Minister for Economic Affairs admitted that the situation is "extremely difficult" for Switzerland. «Of course it will be extremely difficult. The situation is already difficult today.» He referred to the level of taxes levied on Swiss products, but also to the loss of competitiveness compared to key partners such as the European Union or the United Kingdom. They are much better off. However, the Federal Councillor also explained that Switzerland had already been through many crises and had always overcome them: "The authorities and the population have always found solutions together," said the Vaudois. Now it was time to "close ranks": "We have - this country has - been through many difficult crises. We have always overcome them. We have always found solutions. The authorities and the population together - I think the time has come to grit our teeth. Today we are celebrating our national holiday. We won't let this upset us." Click here for the full-length RTS report (in French).

1.41 p.m. Keller-Sutter sends Trump a message - without naming him During her 1 August speech on the Rütli, President Karin Keller-Sutter was vague about the tariff hammer from the USA. Although she spoke of a short night and mentioned a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, she left open how Switzerland intends to react to the US punitive tariffs. She also said nothing about the strategy of her finance department or possible next steps. Instead, she relied on soft tips: "Reliability is the new currency," she said in her speech - and: "We keep our word." A clear message towards Trump. Keller-Sutter did not mention his name, however. Keller-Sutter during her speech at the Rütli. KEYSTONE Nevertheless, according to Keller-Sutter, Trump was impressed when she explained to him that Switzerland dates back to 1291. All she said about the customs dispute was that if there is a storm, you have to "get up and keep working". That was all she wanted to say on this public holiday.

1.37 p.m. Keller-Sutter: "Reliability is the new currency" In her 1 August speech on the Rütli, President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized Switzerland's reliability as a key strength. "When Switzerland gives its word, it stands by it," she said - a valuable asset, especially in uncertain times. She concluded by returning to the beginning of her speech: As with the biblical Tower of Babel, there are also many languages in Switzerland - but in contrast to the legend, the country's history is characterized by the will for mutual understanding. The national holiday is about reflecting on what unites us: "We come together to celebrate our country and to be proud of what unites us." Keller-Sutter then ends her speech surprisingly quickly - without further words on the US customs dispute, without an encore. With the words "Long live the Swiss Confederation!" she takes her leave to great applause.

1.31 p.m. Keller-Sutter: "We keep our word" At the Rütli, President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized Switzerland's core values: solidarity, subsidiarity and personal responsibility. These three principles are the foundation of Switzerland's successful model - even in turbulent times. "Convenience is not a recipe for success," she said, and warned against always delegating responsibility upwards. Switzerland is capable of acting, has stable institutions and can distinguish between what is desirable and what is necessary. "We keep our word", Keller-Sutter continued - Switzerland is a reliable partner.

1.24 p.m. Keller-Sutter criticizes "trend towards centralism" In her speech at the Rütli, President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized Switzerland's federalist foundations - and at the same time warned against creeping centralism. The country's diversity is based not only on languages, but also on regional traditions and the principle of subsidiarity: problems should be solved at local level wherever possible. "We organize ourselves first as individuals, families or communities. We participate in associations and get involved in voluntary work." "The tendency towards centralism is unmistakable," said Keller-Sutter, referring to developments during the pandemic. Today, people are "calling on the federal government more quickly and reflexively" than in the past. Yet it is precisely the proximity to citizens that makes the Swiss state strong - whether in family life, in associations or in municipal politics.

1.19 p.m. Keller-Sutter speaks first on dialects President Karin Keller-Sutter opened her 1 August speech with an anecdote about the Tower of Babel and Switzerland's linguistic diversity. As a trained interpreter, she was fascinated by the diversity of dialects - and by the first piece of bread: there are countless words in Switzerland for the slice. Keller-Sutter praised the linguistic and cultural diversity as a strength: "In fact, it would be easy to emphasize what divides our country," she said. But she would rather focus on what unites us. "What unites us is solidarity" - such as the Blatten landslide in Valais.

1.12 p.m. "The One and Only Keller-Sutter" "The One and Only Keller-Sutter" - with these words, the President of the Swiss Confederation has just been announced on the Rütli meadow. In her speech, she briefly touched on the customs conflict with the USA: she had told US President Donald Trump on the phone that today was the federal holiday. "This is not the first time Switzerland has been in a storm," she said. You just have to keep working. On today's day, she said, we should not give much space to this matter, but to the country itself: "Today is the day of the Swiss people!"

1.01 p.m. Keller-Sutter begins her speech straight away President Karin Keller-Sutter has just been formally welcomed to the Rütli meadow. The celebration was organized by the Swiss Society for the Common Good. Its representative was delighted that Keller-Sutter was speaking here "on this day of all days". The Rütli meadow is regarded as the symbolic birthplace of Switzerland: according to tradition, the representatives of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden met here in 1291 to swear the Rütli oath. Rütli oath, speeches, fireworks What exactly does Switzerland celebrate on August 1? 7 questions and 1 bonus The bad news from the USA does not seem to have completely dampened President Karin Keller-Sutter's spirits. Photos from the Keystone agency show her smiling as she waves to the guests on the Rütli meadow before taking to the stage. Photos from the Keystone agency show her smiling and waving to guests on the Rütli meadow before taking to the stage. KEYSTONE

12.34 p.m. Keller-Sutter speaks at 1 pm President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will give her speech at the Rütli at 1 pm. The tabloid Blick writes: "The symbolism could hardly be more brutal. From 'Art of the Deal' to 'Än-Art-kein-Deal'". The President of the Swiss Confederation has arrived at the Rütli. KEYSTONE blue News will probably be able to show the speech live. The first pictures from the Rütli show that the President of the Swiss Confederation arrived on time. She will be accompanied by her women and officials. Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter arriving on the Rütli meadow. KEYSTONE

12.30 p.m. Federal Councillor Cassis: "Dealing with dependencies with aplomb" For Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland's strength lies in the interplay between rootedness and openness. On National Day, he pleaded for a sovereign approach to existing dependencies. In his speech, the Foreign Minister spoke about Switzerland and its relations with other countries. The feeling that everything is falling apart at the seams is growing, he said. Tariffs were being increased, trade agreements were being dismantled and international rules were being ignored. "It's not the law that rules - it's the law of the fist," he said, according to the manuscript. Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis shows the invitation card with his portrait on the occasion of the federal celebration on Friday, August 1, 2025 in the assembly hall in Gersau. KEYSTONE Cassis spoke of a turning point. However, Switzerland is dependent on the world and needs reliable international relations, especially in tough times, otherwise everything will soon come to a standstill. "Dependencies are a reality - and those who recognize them can deal with them confidently," he explained, according to the speech text. Negotiations are continuing with the USA and China. "It was with great regret that we had to take note of President Trump's new decision tonight," said Cassis, alluding to the imposition of tariffs of 29% on Switzerland. But the Federal Council would not be discouraged and would continue to strive for an agreement in the interests of both sides. The Foreign Minister stated that he was aware that the package of agreements with the EU would lead to heated discussions in the coming months. "Democracy is not a cuddly course, but lived dissent," he explained. Freedom requires debate, but without hatred.

11.50 a.m. Federal Councillor Beat Jans: "Europe is Switzerland's home" Federal Councillor Beat Jans spoke in Schaffhausen on August 1 - the first Federal Councillor to do so after the surprising announcement by the US government that Swiss products would be subject to a 39 percent tariff. The audience listened very carefully shortly after 11 am. In his speech, Jans praised Switzerland and said: "August 1st is about home. And Switzerland's home is in Europe." This is particularly evident right now - for example, when "the USA wants to arbitrarily introduce tariffs of 39 percent against Swiss products". Jans chose his words carefully: the US tariffs have so far only been announced. In Donald Trump's unpredictable economic policy, it would not be the first time that such announcements have been canceled. Federal Councillor Beat Jans gave a speech in Schaffhausen. (archive picture) sda Commenting on the global situation, Jans said: "Rifts are getting deeper and deeper, rules are being circumvented, institutions despised, debates more irreconcilable, overlaps smaller - where they still exist." August 1st is therefore also "a warning". He recalled what had made Switzerland strong: "It was not going it alone - going it alone - that made us strong, but working together. Among ourselves in Switzerland, but also with allies abroad." And: "Skilful negotiation and clever alliances are part of our identity." Central Federal Councillor Martin Pfister also commented on the tariff hammer during his speech on a farm in Lütisburg SG: "I am sure that we will find a solution with President Trump on the tariff issue." And despite the solid foundation, the Federal Councillor also had words of warning: "Switzerland is not an island". It is increasingly affected by the tense international situation. "But it is also important that we remain calm," said Pfister. Federal Councillor Martin Pfister (right) and Farmers' Association President Markus Ritter on the Eisenhut family farm in Rimensberg near Lütisburg SG. KEYSTONE Pfister rejected the Green Party's call to cancel the procurement of the F35 fighter jet now. If the project was canceled, Switzerland would have no more fighter jets by 2032 at the latest. However, it needs air defense, especially in these times. For this reason, it is important to stick with this project. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti also radiated optimism: "On behalf of the Federal Council, I would like to assure you that we are continuing the negotiations. It's not all evening yet."

11.11 a.m. Interpharma: Switzerland must improve its own framework conditions The Association of the Research-Based Pharmaceutical Industry (Interpharma) has noted with great concern the 39% tariff imposed by the US government. This is "a black day" for Switzerland, even if pharmaceutical products are exempt from the tariffs for the time being. With Thursday's decision on "Most-Favored-Nation Drug Pricing" (MFN), the US government is putting the global supply of innovative medicines at risk. As a result, research-based pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland and the supply in Switzerland are also affected, Interpharma announced on Friday. Interpharma: Switzerland must improve its own framework conditions. (symbolic image) sda Among other things, the decree provides for the introduction of a preference clause that aligns the prices for US medicines with the lowest prices in other comparable economies. This threatens Switzerland with a serious supply problem: "Companies will be forced to concentrate on those markets in which they achieve the highest sales. Switzerland, with a global market share of 0.5 percent, will be left behind," Interpharma continued.

10.47 a.m. Trade association demands "reduction of bureaucracy" for companies Following the customs announcement, the Swiss Trade Association (SGV) is calling for swift clarification and a rapid reduction in bureaucracy for businesses. Regulations must be stopped. In addition to a reduction in regulatory costs, an immediate moratorium on regulation and a regulatory brake are needed, writes the SGV in a press release. Companies must be freed from administrative regulations and bureaucracy must be reduced. There also needs to be a reduction in taxes and duties. The industry is calling for the "reduction of bureaucracy" for companies. Patrick Pleul/dpa In addition, the network of free trade agreements needs to be updated. The agreements signed with India, the Mercosur states and Malaysia must be ratified and brought into force quickly. Existing agreements, for example with Japan and China, should be updated quickly.

09.30 a.m. Watchmaking association sees Switzerland's competitiveness at risk The Swiss Watch Federation FH sees the competitiveness of Swiss companies and Swiss products on the market at risk as a result of the announced tariffs. The tariffs are clearly a threat to the entire Swiss economy. They are neither comprehensible nor justified, FH announced on Friday. As Switzerland had abolished all customs duties on imported industrial products, it was unjustified to speak of a lack of reciprocity on the part of Switzerland. Moreover, taking services into account, the trade balance between the two countries is almost balanced. The association now expects the Swiss authorities to give this dossier "absolute priority" and do everything in their power to quickly negotiate a better solution for the Swiss economy.

09.03 am SP speaks of "short-sighted foreign trade policy" The SP has also reacted to Donald Trump's latest announcements. "The latest announcement is a direct consequence of a short-sighted and isolated foreign trade policy - this is now becoming painfully clear," Samuel Bendahan, Co-President of the SP parliamentary group, was quoted as saying in a press release. "Not only is Europe in a better position than Switzerland today, but it is also becoming clear how irrational and dangerous the policies of authoritarian leaders like Donald Trump are: they benefit oligarchs and billionaires and harm the people." «The policies of authoritarian leaders like Donald Trump benefit oligarchs and billionaires.» Samuel Bendahan Co-President of the SP parliamentary group The SP speaks of a "pandering strategy chosen by the bourgeois Federal Council", which was partly responsible for the result. "It has shown Trump that he can do whatever he wants. We should never have given in to him," SP Co-President Mattea Meyer is quoted as saying. "The attempt to appease Trump was politically reckless. He was never interested in a fair partnership." Green Party leader Lisa Mazzone also criticized in a further statement that "kneeling before Trump and going it alone" was wrong. She is now calling for closer cooperation with the European Union and brings fighter jet procurement into play: the purchase of the F-35 aircraft must be stopped. Instead, a "stimulus program for a green industrial policy" is needed. Der Kniefall vor Trump und der Alleingang waren definitiv falsch. Jetzt braucht es: - enge Zusammenarbeit mit der EU - Besteuerung der US Tech-Unternehmen - Bürgenstock des Multilateralismus - Stopp der F35-Beschaffung - Impulsprogramm für eine grüne Industriepolitik - Stopp des Sparpakets



08.55 a.m. Raiffeisen: Products become 50 percent more expensive Matthias Geissbühler, Head of Investment at Raiffeisen Switzerland , calculates on X how badly the new tariffs will hit the export industry: "Companies that produce in Switzerland and export a lot to the USA will be hit hard. In addition to the tariffs, there is also the currency effect (USD -11%). This makes products 50 percent more expensive." «This makes products 50 percent more expensive.» Matthias Geissbühler Head of Investment at Raiffeisen Switzerland

08.51 am Not everyone is upset - Pakistan is actually pleased Pakistan is celebrating a new tariff agreement with the USA. President Trump set the tariff at 19 percent - lower than for India (25 %) - and praised Pakistan's oil reserves and US plans to develop them. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke of a "breakthrough". India reacted cautiously. Trump's criticism of India's closeness to Russia and trade practices is straining relations with Prime Minister Modi. While Pakistan publicly thanked Trump, India avoids demonstrative closeness. Indian officials fear surprises in direct talks with Trump. He prefers quick deals, India relies on slow negotiations - such as the recently concluded agreement with the UK.

08.45 am Sharp criticism from the ranks of the SVP Reactions from the SVP were initially rare. On X (formerly Twitter), Joël Thüring, member of the Basel-Stadt cantonal parliament, harshly blamed the President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, for the collapse of the deal: «39%! Keller-Sutter is even more incompetent than assumed. A woman is destroying the Swiss economy.» Joël Thüring SVP councillor Thüring could not be reached for comment by blue News.

08.40 a.m. Federal Council publishes statement This morning, the Federal Council published the following statement: "The Federal Council notes with great regret that, despite the progress made in the bilateral talks and Switzerland's very constructive stance from the outset, the USA intends to impose substantial unilateral additional tariffs on imports from Switzerland. The additional tariff mentioned by the US President clearly deviates from the draft of a joint declaration of intent." And: "This draft was the result of intensive discussions between Switzerland and the US in recent months and was approved by the Federal Council on July 4, 2025. Switzerland was and is in contact with the responsible authorities in the USA. It continues to strive for a negotiated solution with the USA that is compatible with both the Swiss legal system and existing obligations under international law. The Federal Council will analyze the new situation and decide on how to proceed."

08.40 a.m. Swissmechanic calls on government to act Swissmechanic has called on the Swiss government to take decisive action following the announcement of the new US tariff rate of 39 percent. The association warned of the long-term consequences for small and medium-sized companies in Swiss industry. Switzerland must not become one of the few countries that have to struggle with structural competitive disadvantages in the long term. Swissmechanic therefore demanded a clear line from the national government.

The announcement

US President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs on imports on Friday night - and hit Switzerland particularly hard. Instead of the recently discussed 10 or 15 percent, the US government is now imposing 39 percent on Swiss products. This is the result of a decree published on Thursday.

The tariffs will come into force on August 7. This is the worst-case scenario - one that was considered unlikely in Bern until recently. In an initial statement to SRF, the Federal Council reacted "with great regret" and emphasized that talks with the USA would continue.

The Federal Council then published the following statement in the morning:

"The Federal Council notes with great regret that, despite the progress made in the bilateral talks and Switzerland's very constructive stance from the outset, the US wants to apply unilateral additional tariffs of a substantial amount against imports from Switzerland. The additional tariff mentioned by the US President clearly deviates from the draft of a joint declaration of intent."

And:

"This draft was the result of intensive discussions between Switzerland and the US in recent months and was approved by the Federal Council on July 4, 2025. Switzerland was and is in contact with the responsible authorities in the USA. It continues to strive for a negotiated solution with the USA that is compatible with both the Swiss legal system and existing obligations under international law. The Federal Council will analyze the new situation and decide on how to proceed."

The dimension

With a tariff rate of 39 percent, Switzerland is one of the most severely affected countries in the world. Only three countries - Laos, Myanmar (40 percent each) and Syria (41 percent) - are burdened even more.

By comparison, the EU, Japan and Liechtenstein have agreed a 15 percent tariff with the USA, while the UK and Brazil only pay 10 percent.

The justification

President Karin Keller-Sutter explained the failure of the talks on X by saying that Trump's main concern was the trade deficit. Switzerland had held out the prospect of investments amounting to CHF 150 billion and was prepared to lower its own tariffs with the USA.

But Trump's agreement failed to materialize. "The last word has never been spoken," said Keller-Sutter in the middle of the week. Now it is clear: the agreement has collapsed.

Ich hatte heute ein letztes Gespräch mit US-Präsident Trump vor dem Ablauf der Frist für die US-Zölle. Für den Präsidenten steht das Handelsdefizit im Vordergrund. Es konnte keine Einigung über die zwischen der Schweiz und den USA verhandelte Absichtserklärung gefunden werden. pic.twitter.com/qXwPCueovY — Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) July 31, 2025

The consequences

The new tariffs will apply from August 7 - Swiss companies have little time to prepare. The export industry is particularly affected: pharmaceutical and chemical products account for almost 60 percent of exports to the USA. Watches, jewelry and machinery are also affected - they will become significantly more expensive in the future.

There is disillusionment in Bern. According to the Federal Department of Finance, the Federal Council is examining how to proceed. A WTO complaint is possible, but is unlikely to have much effect. Trade law expert Thomas Cottier told Blick that he is convinced that the tariffs are unlawful. However, a quick correction by the USA is not to be expected - at least not under Trump.

The reactions

The Swiss economy is reacting with alarm. The umbrella organization Economiesuisse calls the measure "unjustified" and warns of a "very serious burden" for Swiss export companies.

The association is calling on the Federal Council to achieve a rapid reduction in customs duties. Switzerland is an important investor in the USA - Swiss companies secure around 400,000 jobs. The bilateral relationship threatens to be permanently damaged by the measure.

Following the announcement of the new US tariff rate of 39 percent,Swissmechanic called on the national government to take decisive action. The association warned of the long-term consequences for small and medium-sized companies in Swiss industry. Switzerland must not become one of the few countries that have to struggle with structural competitive disadvantages in the long term. Swissmechanic therefore demanded a clear line from the national government.

There has also been criticism from politicians - and initial calls for countermeasures. Lisa Mazzone, President of the Green Party, repeated an old demand from the spring: "The Federal Council's ingratiation strategy has failed. It's time to tax big tech companies appropriately." Companies such as Google, Amazon and Netflix should pay ten percent of their digital turnover in Switzerland if the tariffs remain in place.

Die Anbiederungsstrategie des Bundesrates ist auf ganzer Linie gescheitert. Es ist Zeit, grosse amerikanische Tech-Unternehmen angemessen zu besteuern. Die Schweiz muss gemeinsam mit Europa eine unabhängige und grüne Industriepolitik entwickeln. www.watson.ch/schweiz/wirt...



[image or embed] — Lisa Mazzone (@lisamazzone.bsky.social) 31. Juli 2025 um 22:20

FDP President Thierry Burkart called the decision a "catastrophe" in an interview with Blick. It is a direct attack on our prosperity. And: "With this action, the USA is sabotaging both the very good and reliable relations with our country that have existed for decades and free trade as a whole", the (still) FDP President continued.

Reactions from the SVP were initially rare. On X (formerly Twitter), Joël Thüring, a member of the Basel-Stadt cantonal parliament, harshly blamed the President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter for the collapse of the deal: "39%! Keller-Sutter is even more incompetent than assumed. A woman is destroying the Swiss economy." Thüring could not be reached for comment by blue News.

39%! Keller-Sutter ist noch unfähiger als angenommen. Eine Frau zerstört die Schweizer Wirtschaft. pic.twitter.com/zGFzzg2eI5 — Joël Thüring (@JoelThuering) August 1, 2025

