Daniel Brélaz died on Sunday night. (archive picture) Keystone

He made political history and played a decisive role in shaping the Green movement in Switzerland: Daniel Brélaz, the first Green National Councillor, has died at the age of 75.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Brélaz, the first Green member of the Swiss National Council and former mayor of Lausanne, has died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 75.

Brélaz was a formative figure in the Green movement in Switzerland, serving on the National Council for over 20 years and restructuring the city's finances as Mayor of Lausanne.

The Greens and fellow politicians paid tribute to him as a pioneer, rational thinker and approachable mentor with a sense of humor and clear convictions. Show more

The former Green National Councillor and Mayor of Lausanne Daniel Brélaz is dead. He died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday night at the age of 75, his family announced. Brélaz was the first Green to be elected to the National Council in 1979.

The Vaud native was in Lausanne University Hospital (Chuv) due to a kidney problem, as his son Alexandre Brélaz wrote in an email to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday. Although a heart problem was diagnosed, it was classified as secondary. The fatal outcome was not foreseeable. An autopsy is to clarify the exact causes of death. Luzian Franzini, Secretary General of the Swiss Green Party, confirmed the death to Keystone-SDA after consulting with relatives.

Brélaz was "a good friend, a pioneer and a champion of nature", said Franzini. The Vaud Greens were also shocked by Brélaz's death.

"Today we are sad", wrote Green Party President Lisa Mazzone on the Bluesky platform. As a convinced scientist, Brélaz grasped the world through reason, according to Mazzone.

Daniel Brélaz était un monument de l'histoire des Vert-e-s et une pièce maîtresse de la fondation du parti. Scientifique convaincu, il appréhendait le monde par la raison. Et les chiffres, toujours. Aujourd'hui, nous sommes tristes. Et extrêmement reconnaissants de son courage et de son engagement.



[image or embed] — Lisa Mazzone (@lisamazzone.bsky.social) 28. Dezember 2025 um 11:35

The Vaud Greens were also shocked by Brélaz's death. "Daniel was a true pillar of our movement," party president Rebecca Joly was quoted as saying by Keystone-SDA. Brélaz was a loyal member with a sense of humor and self-irony, who had a well-founded opinion on all topics. He embodied the party's philosophy: a star of the movement, but always accessible and willing to give advice to young people.

Brélaz had "profoundly shaped" Swiss and Lausanne politics, the current mayor of Lausanne, Grégoire Junod, also told Keystone-SDA.

First Green in a national parliament

Born in 1950, Brélaz began his political career in 1975 in the fight against the planned nuclear power plant in Kaiseraugst AG. In 1979, the graduate mathematician became the first representative of a green party to be elected to the National Council. According to a party magazine, this also made him the first Green in a national parliament worldwide. With interruptions, he sat in the Grand Chamber for over 20 years, most recently from 2015 until his resignation in March 2022.

Daniel Brelaz in January 1980. KEYSTONE

Brélaz also did pioneering work at municipal level. In 1989, he was elected to the city government of Lausanne. In 2001, he became mayor, making him the first Green to head a Swiss city. He remained mayor until 2016, and during his term of office he restructured the city's finances and initiated major infrastructure projects such as the m2 metro.

Cat tie was his trademark

However, Brélaz also suffered political defeats. Projects such as the new museum building in Bellerive (2008) and the Taoua high-rise tower (2014) failed at the ballot box. He suffered a personal defeat in the 2011 elections, when he performed poorly and subsequently swapped the finance directorate for the culture directorate.

Brélaz also made headlines with his private life, for example when he halved his body weight from 180 to 90 kilograms between 2013 and 2014. His trademark was a tie with a cat motif, which he also always wore in the Federal Palace.