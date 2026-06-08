On Monday evening, the environmental organization Greenpeace projected a light onto the Federal Palace to protest against the National Council debate on the construction of new nuclear power plants. Greenpeace accuses parliament of disregarding the will of the people.

The first projection was reminiscent of the painting "The Scream" by Edvard Munch and was designed to resemble the symbol of radioactivity as a protest.

The action followed the start of the debate in the National Council on the "Anytime electricity for all (stop the blackout)" initiative and the counter-proposal. The latter would lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants (NPPs) at legislative level. However, Greenpeace criticized the parliamentarians for sabotaging the energy transition in a press release on Monday evening.

This was based on the painting "The Scream" by Edvard Munch and modeled on the radioactivity symbol. A second illustration showed the face of Vladimir Putin with a cooling tower.

Warning of dangers and dependence

A return to nuclear energy would be dangerous, Lukas Bühler, energy expert at Greenpeace Switzerland, is quoted as saying in the press release. The construction of new nuclear power plants increases the risk of nuclear disasters.

In addition, more highly radioactive nuclear waste is produced. Nuclear power also creates a dependency on third countries for uranium supplies, particularly autocratic states such as Russia or Kazakhstan.

Decision on Tuesday

Greenpeace accuses Parliament of disregarding the will of the electorate with the debate. The organization referred to two federal votes. In 2017, voters approved the revised Energy Act with 58% of votes in favor, thereby deciding to phase out nuclear energy.

In 2024, the Electricity Act was approved by 69 percent. This established the political framework for a significant expansion of renewable energies.

The National Council is expected to decide on the plans for nuclear power plants on Tuesday. The issue is extremely controversial. The balance of power within the center is likely to be decisive.