The Federal Social Insurance Office corrected the AHV financial outlook on Tuesday. Expenditure is lower than previously calculated. (symbolic image) sda

The Greens are lodging an appeal against the vote on raising the retirement age for women in 2022. This follows the announcement of the miscalculation regarding the AHV financial outlook.

SDA

No time? blue News The Greens file a complaint against the vote.

The vote on the women's retirement age was decided on the basis of incorrect figures.

Show more

The Greens already announced on Tuesday that they would be examining a voting complaint. The figures used by the Federal Council at the time to fight for an increase in the women's retirement age were called into question.

Now it is clear: the Greens are filing an appeal. "Women have been robbed of a year's pension," Green Party President Lisa Mazzone told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper ."We can't leave it like this. The vote must be repeated."

The proposal at the time to increase the retirement age for women from 64 to 65, among other things, was ultimately only accepted by a "wafer-thin majority of voters" (50.5 percent) and on the basis of incorrect figures from the Federal Council, the Greens announced on Tuesday.

"Women in Switzerland were cheated out of a year's pension," the Greens declared.

SDA