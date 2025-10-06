The Green Party and parliamentary group see their strength in opposition. blue News

The Green Party is now selling itself as an opposition party. At the halfway point of the legislature, it tells us what it has achieved in the "referendum legislature".

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two years after the national elections, the Green Party sees itself as an "opposition party".

Although the party has set its own priorities, it has mainly focused on fighting the political successes of the right-wing bourgeoisie.

The Green Party is the only national party whose leader does not sit in the Federal Parliament. She has left it open whether she will run again in two years' time. Show more

Two years after the clear shift to the right in the 2023 federal elections, the Greens are confidently taking stock at the halfway point. The party speaks of a "referendum legislature" - and sees its strength not in government responsibility, but in the role of the opposition.

As they explained on Monday in the Federal Palace, they have "prevented the worst setbacks" - for example in the expansion of the highway system or the planned reduction in women's pensions.

In fact, the Greens have achieved several voting successes since 2023. According to the party, it has won "ten out of fifteen referendums" as well as all referendum battles in the current legislative period. Group leader Aline Trede sees this as proof that "the right-wing bourgeois majority is bypassing the people".

Greens: were not just opposition

The interim assessment is combative. The Greens accuse the Federal Council and Environment Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) of "sabotaging the energy transition" and preparing a "return to the nuclear age".

Should parliament decide to liberalize nuclear legislation, the party has announced a referendum. The Greens also want to oppose the Federal Council's planned austerity package - especially if cuts are made to climate protection or education.

At the same time, the party emphasizes that it is not just in opposition. For example, it helped initiate the relaunch of the state E-ID. Green initiatives have also led to the Federal Council having to consider a ban on disposable e-cigarettes, a criminal law against stalking and a ban on the import of furs produced in cruel conditions.

Mazzone leaves candidacy for 2027 open

Unsurprisingly, the party's own assessment of its own development is also positive: According to the Greens, the party now has around 15,000 members - more than ever before. For party president Lisa Mazzone, who has been at the helm since 2024, this is likely to be an important symbolic success.

Party President Lisa Mazzone and parliamentary group leader Aline Trede at the press conference. blue News

Mazzone herself has not sat in the Federal Parliament since being voted out of the Council of States in 2023, but continues to lead the party at national level. She has access to the Federal Parliament thanks to her parliamentary group membership. She doesn't see this as a disadvantage: "The situation actually suits me because I can talk to the people more."

Group leader Trede also sees this as positive: "It's a great privilege for our party that Lisa can make time for the members and cantonal parties." When asked by blue News whether Mazzone will run again in 2027, she left it open: "We can discuss this again in a year's time."