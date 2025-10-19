Nicolas Walder accompanied by Green and SP supporters after the first round of voting. Archive picture: Keystone

The Green Party's Nicolas Walder is likely to win the race to replace Antonio Hodgers (Greens) in the cantonal government of Geneva. After the postal votes were counted, he was 4558 votes ahead of the SVP candidate in the second round of voting.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to provisional results from the Geneva State Chancellery, 59-year-old National Councillor Walder received 42,749 votes. The SVP candidate, 44-year-old Lionel Dugerdil, a member of the Geneva cantonal parliament and winegrower, received 38,191 votes according to the provisional results.

Philippe Oberson from the far-left party "Le Peuple d'Abord" received 5278 votes.

The 49-year-old state councillor Hodgers had surprisingly announced in May that he would be stepping down in the fall during the current legislature (2023-2028) after twelve years in office.

Postal votes in the canton of Geneva represent around 95% of all votes cast.