Federal Councillor Martin Pfister was a member of the cantonal government of Zug before his election. sda

Zug's centrist party has a good chance of defending its seat in the cantonal government. Its candidate Andreas Hausheer came first in the election to replace Martin Pfister, who resigned from the cantonal government and is now a federal councillor.

Petar Marjanović

On Sunday, voters in the canton of Zug decided on the successor to government councillor Martin Pfister (Die Mitte). Pfister was elected to the Federal Council in the spring. None of the six candidates achieved an absolute majority in the by-election on June 15. The decision will be made in the second round of voting on August 10.

With 10,202 votes, Andreas Hausheer from the center was clearly ahead. The mayor of Steinhausen has been a member of the cantonal council for 17 years and is considered a broad-based candidate.

Andreas Lustenberger from the Alternative Left (ALG) followed in second place with 8,562 votes. He is a cantonal councillor and lives in Baar. The absolute majority was 14,671 votes.

Hausheer mobilized better than Lustenberger

Hausheer achieved his best result in Steinhausen and was able to mobilize particularly well in his home municipality. There, 1116 people voted for him - significantly more than Lustenberger, who received 669 votes. At 42.90 percent, voter turnout was also above the cantonal average.

By comparison, Lustenberger received 1992 votes in Baar, his best result. Hausheer won 1863 votes there - a narrow margin. The turnout in Baar was 39.24 percent.

The starting position for the second round of voting is open. Hausheer can count on the support of the conservative camp. The FDP and the Center Party together received over 16,000 votes. ALG and GLP together achieved around 11,000 votes. If a large proportion of FDP voters vote for Hausheer in August, this will significantly improve his chances.