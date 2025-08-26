Until now, the distribution of thick-walled, reusable plastic bags was still permitted in California. (archive image) sda

Following the failure of an international plastics agreement, the Greens are calling for a government ban on the 5-centime plastic bags in Coop and Migros stores. However, the Federal Council has rejected the idea.

The no to a global plastics agreement in Geneva has sparked a new debate in Switzerland. Green Party National Councillor Marionna Schlatter is calling for the well-known 5-centime plastic bags in Coop, Migros & Co. to be banned by law. "If international solutions fail, Switzerland must act all the more decisively," Schlatter told 20 Minuten.

Every bag avoided contributes to the protection of soil and water and prevents microplastics, which are now even detected in the human body.

The Federal Council does not share this view. In its statement on a motion, it declared that a ban was unnecessary. Since the introduction of the fee, the consumption of single-use plastic bags has fallen by 88 percent and that of carrier bags by 65 percent. This is already a significant success.

Different opinions among retailers

While Schlatter is calling for binding rules, there is criticism from the conservative camp. SVP National Councillor Christian Imark, President of the Environment Commission, told "20 Minuten" that he sees no need for action: "This is yet another ideologically motivated ban proposal by the Greens," he said. In his family, the bags are reused and disposed of correctly. "Patronizing the public when it comes to shopping bags is unnecessary."

Retailers also take different approaches to the issue. Coop and Migros are sticking to the 5-centime bags, while Aldi, Lidl and Ikea are doing away with them altogether. According to the Federal Office for the Environment, Switzerland has a well-functioning waste management system by international standards - plastic waste is either recycled or incinerated.