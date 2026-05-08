The incumbent National Councillor Greta Gysin is expected to become the new leader of the Green parliamentary group. Her election is considered a formality. (Archive) Keystone

National Councillor Greta Gysin from Ticino is about to be elected as the new leader of the Green parliamentary group. After the application deadline, she is the only candidate. Her election is considered a formality.

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The deadline for applications for the presidency of the parliamentary group expired at midnight, the Swiss Greens announced on Friday. The formal election of the 42-year-old by the party parliamentary group is scheduled for May 22. As there are no further candidates, the election is considered certain.

Gysin succeeds Aline Trede, who was elected to the Bernese cantonal government last March. Andrea de Meuron, a municipal councillor and member of the cantonal parliament from Thun, will take her place as a member of the National Council, as the Greens announced back in April.