Grilled eel is a specialty in Japan.

In Japan, people have eaten contaminated eel. The result: one dead and 140 sick.

People in Japan have eaten contaminated eel.

The result: one dead and 140 sick. Show more

Grilled eel is considered a delicacy in Japan, especially in summer, but now one person has died and more than 140 others have fallen ill after eating this specialty.

Eel sold in a department store in Yokohama was identified as the cause of the rampant food poisoning, according to department store manager Shinji Kaneko. This had been contaminated with a bacterium. "We hereby express our deepest regret."

After eating the eel sold in lunch boxes, countless people suffered from diarrhea and had to vomit. One person - according to media reports, an approximately 90-year-old woman - died.

Eel is particularly popular in Asia. Finds in Japanese tombs prove that it has been eaten on the islands belonging to the country for thousands of years.

