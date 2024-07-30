  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

One person dead Grilled eel eaten in Japan - 140 people fall ill

SDA

30.7.2024 - 12:40

Grilled eel is a specialty in Japan.
Grilled eel is a specialty in Japan.
KEYSTONE

In Japan, people have eaten contaminated eel. The result: one dead and 140 sick.

30.7.2024 - 12:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • People in Japan have eaten contaminated eel.
  • The result: one dead and 140 sick.
Show more

Grilled eel is considered a delicacy in Japan, especially in summer, but now one person has died and more than 140 others have fallen ill after eating this specialty.

Eel sold in a department store in Yokohama was identified as the cause of the rampant food poisoning, according to department store manager Shinji Kaneko. This had been contaminated with a bacterium. "We hereby express our deepest regret."

After eating the eel sold in lunch boxes, countless people suffered from diarrhea and had to vomit. One person - according to media reports, an approximately 90-year-old woman - died.

Eel is particularly popular in Asia. Finds in Japanese tombs prove that it has been eaten on the islands belonging to the country for thousands of years.

SDA

More from the department

Photovoltaics. Parties cast a shadow over the Basel government's solar offensive

PhotovoltaicsParties cast a shadow over the Basel government's solar offensive

Traffic accident. Cell phone alerts emergency services after car accident in Lugnez

Traffic accidentCell phone alerts emergency services after car accident in Lugnez

Demography. Positive birth surplus in 2023 in the canton of Lucerne

DemographyPositive birth surplus in 2023 in the canton of Lucerne