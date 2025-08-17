The Grimsel Pass was still accessible via Furka and Oberwallis. (archive picture) Keystone

The Grimsel Pass road has been passable again since Sunday morning following an overnight debris flow. It had been closed on Saturday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Grimsel Pass road has been open again since Sunday morning following an overnight debris flow. The road was closed on Saturday evening between Innertkirchen and Guttannen BE due to the debris flow in the Spreitgraben.

Thanks to an automatic warning system, the road was closed in good time before the debris flow began, the Bernese Department of Construction and Transport announced on Sunday morning. A gallery in the Spreitgraben debris flow area remained undamaged.

The debris flow was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area of the Ritzlihorn. The debris flowed through the Spreitgraben into the course of the River Aare on the valley floor. The Innertkirchen-Grimselpass cantonal road was also affected.