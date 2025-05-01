The Grisons mountain village of Brienz, threatened by a landslide, at the beginning of November 2024 - just days before the ongoing evacuation. It is unlikely to be the last. sda (Archivbild)

The residents of the Graubünden mountain village of Brienz must expect their village to be abandoned for good. Experts cannot rule out further evacuations in the coming years.

This was explained by natural hazard specialists on Thursday evening at an information evening for the evacuated population in the packed multi-purpose hall of the school in Tiefencastel. Although the drainage tunnel currently under construction is having a positive effect on the sliding of the entire village of 90 people, it apparently has no influence on the unstable so-called "rubble dump" in the crumbling high mountainside above.

"Even if the village can be inhabited again, it can therefore be assumed that evacuations may occur again," said Andreas Huwiler, Head of Natural Hazards and Protective Structures at the Cantonal Office for Forests and Natural Hazards.

The "rubble pile" could slide down to a flatter area and the danger it poses could be defused. It is more likely that evacuations would be necessary in the event of heavy rainfall. "We can't rule out the possibility that such evacuations will be necessary several times a year," said Huwiler.

The unstable plateau at the top of the landslide slope could also lead to recurring evacuations of the village over the next five to ten years. Nevertheless, the early warning service can predict the danger well.

Appeal to the population

The situation was not forced by the authorities, emphasized municipal president Daniel Albertin to the people of Brienz. He was responding to critical voices from the village in recent months. "Nature is dictating the situation," said Albertin. "We have to deal with the situation together." The population present at the information evening responded to Albertin's appeal with applause.

"We have now reached the point where we have to think about whether it is right to want to continue living in Brienz at all costs," explained the mayor. "Whether we like it or not, we also have to talk about a ban on use," said Albertin. It is time to think about this. The population would be involved in any relocation decisions, he assured.

In crisis for eight years

"We are already in our eighth year of dealing with the crisis, which is never-ending," summarized the mayor. This is challenging for everyone and is tiring. From a financial point of view, there is a solution, even for second homes. The question and answer session in the school hall also showed that many of the concerns of the evacuees are financial, in particular questions about the amount of compensation for abandoned residential property.

Spatial planners have already identified possible locations for resettlement. These include several villages in the valley municipality of Albula/Alvra. These include Tiefencastel, Alvaneu and Vazerol. The people of Brienz have until the end of September to decide whether they want to take advantage of the preventive relocation before the entire village is abandoned.

Return possible during the day from Monday

Nevertheless, the evacuated population and owners of second homes will be able to return to the village every day from Monday from 9 am to 7 pm. A momentary easing of the critical situation makes this possible. The danger level for Brienz has been lowered from red to orange.

"As soon as experts assure us that it is safe, we will let them sleep in the village again from one hour to the next," said Albertin. But they can't do that at this hour.

On the move since time immemorial

Brienz/Brinzauls has been on the move since time immemorial: The entire slope terrace has probably been sliding down the valley since the last ice age. Over the past 100 years, the village has moved a few centimetres per year. In the last twenty years, however, the slide has accelerated considerably: Currently, the movement is around one meter per year. In recent years, this has been exacerbated by the enormous risk of landslides from above.

Brienz lies on a sunny terrace on the connecting road from Lenzerheide to Davos at an altitude of around 1150 meters. It has just under 100 inhabitants and up to 200 vacation guests in the season.