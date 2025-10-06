Back in July, employees joined forces with the Unia trade union in St. Moritz to protest against the working conditions at the Grisons restaurant chain. Unia

A former employee of Plan B Kitchen AG in Graubünden made serious accusations against her boss Roberto Giovanoli. Chat messages prove vulgar statements.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Graubünden gastronomy entrepreneur Roberto Giovanoli is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations are backed up by obscene chat messages to an employee.

Giovanoli denies the allegations and speaks of mutual, ambiguous flirting between colleagues. Show more

Grisons gastronomy entrepreneur Roberto Giovanoli, owner of Plan B Kitchen AG, is at the center of serious allegations. Giovanoli is said to have repeatedly harassed an employee with obscene messages, as reported by the Unia magazine "Work".

The allegations are backed up by screenshots of the chat history between Giovanoli and an Italian restaurant employee. For example, the 33-year-old service specialist informed her boss that someone had handed in caviar samples in the restaurant. Giovanoli initially replied that he had no interest in fish eggs. He then asks: "If you want, I'll give you some of my eggs."

In another message, the employee complains that she hasn't had time off for 15 days. Giovanoli replies: "If you want, I'll give you a fuck, then we're even."

"Next time you'll ask how to give a blowjob"

And the boss responded to her criticism that she didn't want to be constantly beaten up for things that had never been explained to her by saying: "Next time, ask me how to give a blowjob and I'll show you."

The victim told Work that she repeatedly made it clear to Giovanoli that she did not want to hear such things. Because the situation did not improve, she developed a sleep disorder and had to take sick leave.

She has since resigned. Giovanoli then threatened her: "I will ruin you, you can be sure of that! I'll do everything I can to make sure you can't find any more work in the area." In addition to being an entrepreneur, Roberto Giovanoli is also a board member of the Gastro Graubünden employers' association and vice president of the Lions Club St. Moritz.

The accused denies the allegations

When asked by Blick, the accused denied the allegations. The employee had started flirting: "We always wrote ambiguously to each other," Giovanoli is quoted as saying.

For example, the woman replied to his comment "If you want, I'll give you a fuck, then we'll call it even": "No. Are you that expensive? You should give me more than just one."

Nothing ever happened. It was just silly remarks between colleagues.

Protests against working conditions

According to Unia, however, this is not an isolated case. A former chef also reported vulgar remarks. And in July, cooks, pizzaioli and service staff protested together with Unia in St. Moritz against manipulated timekeeping and arbitrary wage deductions at Giovanoli's company, among other things.

These accusations led to dismissals without notice and the eviction of apartments, which prompted the affected employees to stage a second demonstration.

Both Unia and Giovanoli have taken legal action. The presumption of innocence applies.