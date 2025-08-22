AAS employees are planning to strike from 2 p.m. today, Friday. There is a risk of delays as flights cannot be handled as usual. KEYSTONE

220 employees of the ground handling company AAS at Zurich Airport have announced a strike starting at 2 pm. A consultation process has been running for weeks - this points to mass redundancies.

The employees of ground services provider Airline Assistance Switzerland at Zurich Airport have announced a strike for Friday afternoon. The company is planning to cease operations in Zurich.

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, Zurich Airport's media office confirmed a corresponding report by "Blick". According to the report, they are aware of the strike plans of the union and the employees of Airline Assistance Switzerland (AAS). The strike is due to begin at 2 pm.

According to the airport, AAS provides ground handling services for airlines including Chair, Air Serbia, Eurowings, Pegasus, Lot, Air Cairo, Air Montenegro and GP Aviation. AAS would handle a total of 35 flights from 2 p.m. until the end of operations.

According to the airport, it was not yet clear on Friday morning exactly which flights could be affected. Affected passengers will be informed directly by the airlines.

As the VPOD aviation union announced on Friday, AAS initiated a consultation process more than two weeks ago. Operations at the Zurich site are to be discontinued. Over 200 employees could lose their jobs. According to the union, AAS has so far refused to negotiate a fair social plan.