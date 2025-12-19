x Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

An accident occurred in Trogen AR on Thursday. Three people were injured, some of them seriously.

Dominik Müller

At 2.50 p.m. on Thursday, a 25-year-old woman and two passengers were driving down towards Speicherstrasse on a three-wheeled e-vehicle with a loading area at the Unterstadel location (municipality of Trogen AR) and wanted to turn off.

For reasons as yet unknown, the driver was unable to slow down the vehicle before turning, according to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police. As a result, the e-tricycle tipped onto its right side and skidded over the edge of the road into the adjacent meadow.

The passengers and a load they were carrying were thrown from the vehicle. The 25-year-old female driver suffered serious head and pelvic injuries. The 17-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries to her upper arm and the 16-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries to her knees and elbows. The casualties were taken to nearby hospitals.

The vehicle and the meadow were damaged to the tune of several hundred francs. The vehicle was seized by the cantonal police to determine whether it had a technical defect.