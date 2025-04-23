  1. Residential Customers
Dangerous action near Trimmis GR Group of men throw stones onto highway - arrested

Dominik Müller

23.4.2025

Trimmis
Trimmis. The police found more stones on the overpass.

The police found more stones on the overpass.

Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Trimmis. One of the damaged cars.

One of the damaged cars.

Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Trimmis. The highway overpass on the A13 in Trimmis.

The highway overpass on the A13 in Trimmis.

Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Easter night, unknown persons threw stones at moving cars from an overpass near Trimmis GR. The damage to property amounted to over 10,000 francs. Four young men were arrested during the night.

23.04.2025, 08:59

23.04.2025, 09:16

During the night from Good Friday to Easter Saturday, several cars were damaged by stones thrown from the highway in Trimmis GR. A total of five cars were pelted with stones from an overpass, writes the cantonal police of Graubünden in a statement.

During the night, the police identified four men living in Switzerland as the perpetrators. The men, aged between 18 and 23, two Swiss, one Austrian and one Portuguese, were temporarily detained. They have confessed and will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.

The damage to the cars, which were brought to a standstill without colliding, amounts to a total of over ten thousand francs.