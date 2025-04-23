Trimmis The police found more stones on the overpass. Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden One of the damaged cars. Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden The highway overpass on the A13 in Trimmis. Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden Trimmis The police found more stones on the overpass. Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden One of the damaged cars. Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden The highway overpass on the A13 in Trimmis. Image: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Easter night, unknown persons threw stones at moving cars from an overpass near Trimmis GR. The damage to property amounted to over 10,000 francs. Four young men were arrested during the night.

Dominik Müller

During the night from Good Friday to Easter Saturday, several cars were damaged by stones thrown from the highway in Trimmis GR. A total of five cars were pelted with stones from an overpass, writes the cantonal police of Graubünden in a statement.

During the night, the police identified four men living in Switzerland as the perpetrators. The men, aged between 18 and 23, two Swiss, one Austrian and one Portuguese, were temporarily detained. They have confessed and will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.

The damage to the cars, which were brought to a standstill without colliding, amounts to a total of over ten thousand francs.