Two young men stole a car in Scuol, Graubünden, and were involved in an accident with it in the Lower Engadine. The car became lodged against a guardrail, which prevented it from falling off a bridge. Both men were under the influence of alcohol and did not have a driver’s license.

The two young men were in an accident.

Here's what it's all about An 18-year-old is alleged to have stolen a car in Scuol and gone for a nighttime drive with his 19-year-old friend.

Shortly after Giarsun, the car crashed violently into a guardrail, which prevented it from falling off a bridge.

The intoxicated men fled on foot but were stopped by the police a short time later. Summary created with

A late-night joyride in the Lower Engadine nearly ended in a crash off a bridge. According to the Graubünden cantonal police, two young men were driving under the influence—without a driver’s license and in a car they had previously stolen.

According to initial reports, an 18-year-old took the vehicle in Scuol on Sunday night. Together with his 19-year-old friend, he drove along the Engadin Road H27 toward the Upper Engadin.

Shortly after Giarsun, around 4:30 a.m., the 18-year-old lost control of the car in a left-hand curve. The car crashed violently into a guardrail.

In the process, the vehicle became wedged against the guardrail. According to the police, this prevented the car from falling off the bridge.

The pair flees on foot

After the accident, the two men left the scene on foot. They didn't get very far, however: Shortly after 5 a.m., a police patrol spotted the pair not far from the scene of the accident and stopped them.

Both men were under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, neither of them had a driver's license.

A truck-mounted crane had to be called in to recover the wedged-in car. Five members of the Pisoc Fire Department secured the vehicle using an automotive turntable ladder.

The Graubünden Cantonal Police are now investigating exactly how the 18-year-old gained access to the car and how the accident occurred.