139 pages of indictment, hundreds of stolen bicycles and a suspected business model: the extent of a series of thefts that went on for years is revealed before the Bern Oberland Regional Court. Now the public prosecutor's office is revealing how three young men got caught.

Petar Marjanović

At the center of the case is a German man who is accused of 357 thefts and one attempted robbery, among other things, for which the public prosecutor is demanding more than six years in prison.

When the investigators analyzed the cell phone, the extent of the crime only gradually became apparent: hundreds of pictures of bicycles, taken at various locations, advertised on online platforms such as Facebook and quickly resold at lower prices. At the end of this analysis was an indictment of 139 pages - and the accusation that a gang of thieves had stolen hundreds of bicycles over a period of years in the canton of Bern and in Basel.

The "O 20 8393" case was heard in December at the Bern Oberland Regional Court in Thun's Selveareal. The accused are three men of a similar age: Florian K. and Loris H., both now 30 years old, and 29-year-old Tiago S. Their names have been anonymized and changed in this article due to the presumption of innocence and for reasons of privacy.

An exemplary accusation dates from October 3, 2019: a RACER Endurance Three racing bike was allegedly stolen from an unknown location and later resold for an unknown amount. Such descriptions run throughout the indictment: it lists many suspected thefts, but gives few - if any - details such as the names of the victims, the location and the amount of the offense.

How the three men were discovered

The investigation began in August 2020, when German national Florian K. came to the attention of the cantonal police because he was riding a bike that had been reported stolen. He was initially released but remained in the police's sights. At the end of 2022, the investigators came to the conclusion that he was again involved in the sale of suspected stolen bicycles. This led to the "Guerra" police operation, named after the main defendant.

At the heart of the investigation was the analysis of Florian K.'s cell phone: on the second day of the trial, the public prosecutor described how images of the bicycles were analyzed and compared with reports. In view of the large number of alleged offenses, it was hardly possible to clearly assign each offense to a specific constellation of perpetrators.

In the opinion of the public prosecutor's office, the accused targeted high-quality branded bicycles that could be sold on quickly. Florian K. is accused of 357 thefts, the co-defendants significantly fewer. Some of the men acted in pairs, others in threes. The procedure was similar: A bicycle was photographed, stolen and then offered for sale via online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace. The public prosecutor spoke of a division of labor and described Florian K. as the mastermind.

Why the difference between "commercial" and "gang-related" is important Commercial means that someone regularly commits offenses in order to generate a steady income. A gang exists when several people join forces to commit several crimes together in the future.

In practice, the establishment of a gang can lead to the entire amount of the offense achieved by the group being attributed to a single member - and thus automatically affirming commercial activity.

Commercial or gang-related theft significantly increases the penalty range: instead of a maximum of five years, up to ten years' imprisonment is possible Show more

These penalties are demanded

The prosecutor explained that the most serious offense was decisive for the sentencing. In the case of the main defendant, the focus was not on gang-related theft, but on violent, attempted robbery. Only then had the numerous bicycle thefts been taken into account. Accordingly, she requested an unconditional prison sentence of 78 months, a fine of 50 daily rates of 30 francs and a fine of 1,000 francs. In addition, Florian K. is to be deported to Germany. The confessed defendant stated that he had no objections to this, although he has lived in Switzerland since he was twelve years old.

In connection with an alleged pornography offense, the public prosecutor did not request a lifelong ban on working with young people. A Viber chat with seven videos and seven images of illegal pornography had been discovered on Florian K.'s cell phone. The law allows such a ban to be waived in particularly minor cases.

For Tiago S. and Loris H., the public prosecutor's office requested prison sentences of 30 months each and fines of ten daily rates of 30 francs. Tiago S. was also fined 300 francs. In the case of Loris H., previous offenses were taken into account to increase the sentence.

What do the lawyers say?

Florian K.'s defense painted a different picture. His lawyer referred to his client's cocaine use and his statement that he had lost perspective after his first conflicts with the justice system. In order to obtain money for everyday life, he had continued the thefts. Legally, the defense disputed in particular the amount of the offence. Although Florian K. admitted to stealing over 300 bicycles, he denied responsibility for the high-priced e-bikes. Furthermore, the offense was not comparable to burglaries in bijouterie or the Louvre. The lawyer requested a prison sentence of 18 months as well as a fine of 100 daily rates of 10 francs and a fine of 1000 francs.

«It wasn't a break-in at the Louvre. They broke open the chains with a side cutter, advertised on Facebook Marketplaces and that was that.»

Tiago S.'s defense lawyer, represented by a trainee lawyer, questioned the commercial nature of the thefts he was accused of and complained of procedural errors in connection with a charge of defamation. He requested a partial prison sentence of 26 months, six months of which were unconditional, and a fine of 60 francs.

Loris H.'s defense lawyer requested that the charges of commercial and gang-related theft be dropped completely. The prosecution did not sufficiently explain which specific acts their client was accused of. In addition, the statements of the co-defendants were contradictory and insufficiently substantiated. She therefore demanded partial acquittals.

The verdict will be opened on December 19, 2025.