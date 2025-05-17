This seating actually belongs to another restaurant. Screenshot Google Maps

A curious neighbor dispute is currently occupying the catering trade in Rheinfelden AG. Because two guests with a reservation accidentally ate in the wrong restaurant, the disadvantaged landlord speaks of unfair competition - and files a criminal complaint.

Sven Ziegler

Two guests eat at the wrong restaurant despite having a reservation - without realizing it

The landlord concerned files a criminal complaint for unfair competition

A petition against the seating plan has already been rejected by the municipal government Show more

In Rheinfelden AG, it's not just pots and pans that are currently boiling, but emotions too. A bizarre dispute has broken out between two neighboring restaurants in the historic town over seating and guests - with legal repercussions.

It was triggered by what was actually a harmless mistake, as reported by "20 Minuten": Two people who had made a reservation at the "Bohème Art-Restaurant" sat down on the outside seating of the neighboring Pizzeria Post - and were served there.

They didn't realize until it was too late that they had ended up at the wrong restaurant. "We'd already had our meal," the two later explained to the correct host, according to the Aargauer Zeitung.

Mistaken identity becomes a legal matter

However, Michael Derrer, owner of the "Bohème", sees more than just a misunderstanding in the incident. He speaks to the newspaper of a breach of competition law: "In my opinion, the pizzeria owner's behavior in poaching guests is disloyal business conduct," Derrer is quoted as saying.

The accusation: The outdoor seating of the pizzeria is located directly in front of his own restaurant, which regularly leads to confusion - and costs him sales. In this case, according to Derrer, it was at least 100 francs. He has therefore now filed a criminal complaint for unfair competition.

City did not want to change anything

Derrer and his partner are not alone in their anger: they launched a petition against the seating arrangements back in 2023, which collected over 2,000 signatures.

However, the city government refused to make any changes. They understood the concern, but saw no need for action - also in terms of equal use of public space by all catering businesses.

The landlord of the Pizzeria Post rejects the accusation. He had no knowledge of the reservation. "The guests could have said where they had booked," he says.