The Bern cantonal police initially searched for a Walther PP. sda

A man from Bern reported the disappearance of a weapon that never existed. The public prosecutor's office dropped the case after the man admitted his mistake.

On Thursday, the public prosecutor's office in Bern discontinued proceedings against a man who had falsely reported the disappearance of a weapon. The man admitted that he had made a mistake. This was reported by the "Berner Zeitung".

In September 2020, the Bern cantonal police searched a residential building in Wasen BE as part of proceedings relating to violations of the Weapons Act. All the weapons found were seized and the owner handed over two more weapons to the authorities.

In February 2023, during the restitution investigations, the owner reported that two of his weapons were missing. The police were able to trace one of them, while the other, a Walther PP, appeared to have disappeared, the public prosecutor's office added.

Pistol mixed up

The remaining weapons were returned in June 2023. The owner filed charges against the cantonal police for unlawful appropriation and damage to property. In February 2024, the Bernese High Court referred the case to the public prosecutor's office for reconsideration.

During the investigation, it emerged that the owner had mistaken the allegedly missing pistol. In September 2024, he admitted that the gun had never existed.

The gun collector was convicted of misleading the administration of justice and received a conditional fine and an unconditional liaison fine. The charge of damage to property was not confirmed, as packaging may be opened for inspection and rust damage does not prove intent.