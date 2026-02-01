Guy Parmelin (SVP) will be the President of the Swiss Confederation in 2026. Schweizerische Bundeskanzlei

Following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana, the Swiss Confederation only published the New Year's address by President Guy Parmelin on Sunday. Out of respect for the victims, it was decided not to broadcast it on January 1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Confederation published the New Year's address by President Guy Parmelin retrospectively on Sunday. Due to the fatal fire in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Day, it had previously been decided not to publish it.

The catastrophic fire claimed the lives of 40 people and left 116 seriously injured. It was one of the worst tragedies in Switzerland's recent history. In view of this terrible event and out of respect for the victims, Parmelin decided not to broadcast the text. A national day of mourning was held on January 9 in memory of the victims of the accident.

According to tradition, the speech should have been broadcast at noon on January 1, the Swiss government wrote on Sunday. The text will nevertheless be archived in order to serve as a living testimony.

This year, Guy Parmelin is leading the Federal Council as "first among equals". Unlike in other countries, the office of President of the Swiss Confederation gives him few special rights. Schweizerische Bundeskanzlei

In his speech, President Parmelin would have addressed the global challenges of recent years. The health crisis, energy supply uncertainties, the war in Ukraine and new economic tensions have changed many things.

"All of this can be unsettling - especially when combined with personal worries, setbacks or the suffering of other people," said Parmelin. "These feelings are understandable". It's not about talking down problems, but about staying in conversation. Dialogue creates trust and that is the first step towards solutions.

New Year's speech by the President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin 2026 in full

Dear fellow citizens in Switzerland and abroad,

A new year means a new beginning. It invites us to look ahead and believe in positive developments. At the same time, we know from recent years that the world continues to present us with challenges. The health crisis, energy supply uncertainties, the war in Ukraine and new economic tensions have changed many things.

All of this can be unsettling - especially when it is accompanied by personal worries, setbacks or the suffering of other people. These feelings are understandable. It's not about minimizing problems. But it is about staying in conversation. Dialogue creates trust. And trust is the first step towards solutions.

Switzerland is a strong country. It is capable of taking action and is well positioned. This is evident in everyday life: at school, in education, in the workplace, in companies and also in life after retirement. Our society works. And it ensures that no one is left behind. That is the measure of its strength.

Of course there are challenges. I am aware of how unpleasant an overcrowded train or daily traffic jams can be. I know how much of a burden healthcare costs are on household budgets. The difficulties in finding accommodation are a major problem for many. And worries about pensions are more of a concern for some people than they should be.

These realities should not be underestimated. They affect our quality of life and deserve our attention. It is legitimate to think about them and criticize certain developments. Let's look for solutions together. With respect and perseverance. Together we can achieve a lot. This is democracy in action, our country's greatest strength. Let's make use of it.

At the same time, we should not lose sight of the essentials. Switzerland lives in peace and security. It combines freedom with responsibility, prosperity with solidarity, tradition with innovation. Its institutions are stable, its judiciary independent, its federalism creates proximity and identity.

For all these reasons, I look to 2026 with confidence, because the foundations are strong. We have good education, outstanding research, entrepreneurial courage, committed people and the will to take responsibility.

On the first day of the year, I would also like to remind you of the power of culture and creativity. Our country is rich in ideas, art and intellectual openness. It has given the world Giacometti, Dürrenmatt and Taeuber-Arp, as well as lively customs, inventiveness and diverse musical creativity, and it will produce much more in the future. I am very pleased about that. It shows that our society is lively, curious and capable of renewal. Switzerland can question itself, develop further and think ahead. It is sovereign, independent and strong. And it has every reason to be optimistic about the future.

I wish you all a good, hopeful 2026.

Es guets Nöis

Bonne année

Buon anno

Buon ann