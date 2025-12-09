Federal Council President Guy Parmelin will soon be facing an election. Will he be re-elected President of the Swiss Confederation? Bild: KEYSTONE

Guy Parmelin could be re-elected President of the Swiss Confederation on Wednesday. The canton of Vaud is set for an expensive celebration - but at the same time, things are boiling in the canton. While people are celebrating, state employees are fighting against cost-cutting plans.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Guy Parmelin is about to be re-elected as President of the Swiss Confederation and this time he can celebrate without coronavirus measures.

The canton of Vaud is planning a celebration with a budget of CHF 200,000 - significantly more than when he first took office in 2021.

While the celebration is being prepared, the Vaud government is causing protests and political unrest with plans to save CHF 300 million in education and healthcare. Show more

Guy Parmelin could soon be pleased. Next Wednesday, he could be re-elected President of the Swiss Confederation and this time he could celebrate without a mask. In 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic, he had to take office for the first time under protective measures.

Less than a week after the election, Parmelin's home canton of Vaud is planning a celebration in honor of its most famous political son. The details remain secret for the time being, but there should be plenty of opportunities to raise a glass with the population. The budget is an impressive CHF 200,000 - a multiple of the CHF 33,000 from four years ago, when the celebration had to be postponed due to the pandemic, as reported by Blick.

Parmelin in the midfield of presidential parties

Parmelin's budget puts him in good company - but by no means at the top. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter got by with CHF 150,000 in 2023. Federal Councillor Viola Amherd caused a stir in 2022 with a CHF 350,000 party in Valais. Ueli Maurer, on the other hand, did without a celebration in his home canton of Zurich in 2019.

While Parmelin is celebrating, things are boiling in his canton: the Vaud government wants to save CHF 300 million in schools, hospitals and care homes in the coming year - which has already led to mass protests by thousands of state employees. The cantonal government is also in political turmoil: The resignation of State Councillor Rebecca Ruiz and the ongoing crisis surrounding Valérie Dittli are causing additional unease.