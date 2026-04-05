  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Minder questions selection in the school system "Grammar school exams should be abolished"

SDA

5.4.2026 - 06:41

Transitions before secondary school should be exam-free, Thomas Minder, President of the Swiss Association of School Principals, told SonntagsBlick. (Archive image)
Transitions before secondary school should be exam-free, Thomas Minder, President of the Swiss Association of School Principals, told SonntagsBlick. (Archive image)
Keystone

The President of the Swiss Association of Head Teachers questions the early selection in the Swiss education system. Grammar school examinations should be abolished and transitions should be made exam-free in future.

Keystone-SDA

05.04.2026, 06:41

05.04.2026, 07:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Principal President Thomas Minder is calling for the abolition of grammar school exams and later, exam-free selection in the school system.
  • According to him, early selection reinforces social inequalities, which is why heterogeneous classes and later decisions should be preferred.
  • Minder also calls for longer and more demanding teacher training, but sees political and financial hurdles.
Show more

In the SonntagsBlick newspaper, Thomas Minder fundamentally questioned early selection in the Swiss school system. The President of the Swiss Association of Head Teachers said that transitions before secondary school should be exam-free.

"Gymi exams should be abolished," he explained in an interview with the newspaper with a view to the long-term gymnasium. "We know from science that every transfer at school reinforces social inequalities". The association is therefore of the opinion that there should be no selection before secondary school. Some cantons are already making the transition exam-free.

Minder argued for later selection at the end of school and for heterogeneous classes with different levels of difficulty.

At the same time, he criticized the training of teachers as inadequate in the face of growing demands. In addition to specialist knowledge, teachers must also have social, emotional and communication skills. "It is a mission impossible to achieve this in the three years of study," Minder told the newspaper.

He called for at least four years of training and a Master's degree for all teachers. "Politically, this would be very difficult to implement because the costs would rise. But it would pay off in the long term," continued Minder. The shortage of teachers could be alleviated by integrating prospective teachers into school operations even before they complete their studies, despite the longer training.

More from the department

Anger machine on the Internet. Sitting bunny, standing bunny, grotesque bunny? How the Easter bunny is turned into a political issue

Anger machine on the InternetSitting bunny, standing bunny, grotesque bunny? How the Easter bunny is turned into a political issue

Emergency call audios from Crans-Montana published. Valais rescue organization files charges against unknown persons

Emergency call audios from Crans-Montana publishedValais rescue organization files charges against unknown persons

The middle classes fight bureaucracy. Does the Federal Parliament need a

The middle classes fight bureaucracyDoes the Federal Parliament need a "spring clean"?