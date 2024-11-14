The gymnast was hit by a vacuum cleaner while playing volleyball. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

On Tuesday evening, a gymnast was hit by a vacuum cleaner in Turgi AG. The police are now investigating.

Sven Ziegler

During an evening training session in the gym, unknown persons threw a vacuum cleaner into the ground. The heavy appliance hit a gymnast, which could easily have had serious consequences, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the gymnasium on Kronenstrasse in Turgi. The local gymnastics club was training and playing volleyball there.

At around 9.15 p.m., a vacuum cleaner suddenly fell from the meter-high gallery and hit a player on the shoulder. Those present called for an ambulance, which took the 18-year-old to hospital for a check-up. As it turned out, she did not suffer any injuries.

The police, who were also called out, learned that the club members had seen two unknown youths. In addition to the vacuum cleaner, they had also thrown two brooms, but had not hit anyone.

The police are now looking for witnesses.