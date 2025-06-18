According to media reports, the cell phone number of UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti has been published. Walter Bieri/KEYSTONE/dpa

A cyber attack on the Zug-based procurement service provider Chain IQ apparently has far-reaching consequences for UBS: data of 130,000 employees, including the direct number of CEO Sergio Ermotti, is said to have ended up on the darknet.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a cyberattack on Chain IQ, sensitive data of around 130,000 UBS employees, including the direct number of CEO Sergio Ermotti, has appeared on the darknet.

Chain IQ is a central service provider for UBS and is responsible for its procurement processes, which makes the security breach particularly explosive.

UBS has not yet made any public statements and the extent of the leaked information remains unclear. Show more

It is an attack that is making waves: Following a massive hacker attack on the Zug-based procurement service provider Chain IQ, sensitive data from around 130,000 UBS employees has ended up on the darknet. Particularly explosive: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti (65) is also affected - his private telephone number was published.

According to the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "Le Temps ", the notorious ransomware group Worldleaks, which has already claimed responsibility for several cyberattacks in the past, is behind the attack. The incident occurred last week - and affected not only Chain IQ, but a total of 20 companies worldwide.

1.9 million files stolen

According to the hackers, over 1.9 million files with a data volume of 910 gigabytes were stolen. According to the report, the leaked information also includes a separate data set with over 230,000 invoice items from the Geneva-based bank Pictet. However, according to previous findings, client information was not affected.

Chain IQ, a UBS spin-off founded in 2013 and headquartered in Baar, called in the authorities after the incident and informed the business clients affected. In addition to UBS, companies such as Manor and Implenia are among the global service provider's clients in Switzerland.

A UBS spokesperson has so far declined to comment on the incident. What is clear is that the attack has hit the heart of the Swiss financial and business world - and could have a wider impact in the coming days.