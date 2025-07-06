Susanne Wille, Director General of SRG. KEYSTONE

A study shows what consequences the halving initiative would have for SRG: around 3000 jobs would be affected - and the impact would not only affect SRG itself.

No time? blue News summarizes for you If adopted, the halving initiative would cost over 3,000 SRG jobs and affect numerous external companies.

Regional locations and media diversity would be particularly at risk.

In addition, the initiative would probably violate legal requirements for regional program production. Show more

An analysis commissioned by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) has examined the potential impact of the SVP's halving initiative - TV fees are to be cut to CHF 200. This study is available to "SonntagsBlick".

The result: if the people were to vote yes to the initiative, SRG would have to make more than 3,000 people redundant, meaning that around 2,400 full-time jobs would be at stake. Around 2400 full-time positions would be affected. Just over 7000 people currently work at SRG.

The Director General of SRG, Susanne Wille, announced an austerity program at the beginning of the week in order to adapt to the new financial framework conditions. By 2029, 17% of the budget is to be cut, which corresponds to CHF 270 million.

These measures are necessary as the Serafe fees will be reduced from CHF 335 to CHF 300 per household by 2029. Wille emphasizes that SRG must change in order to preserve its identity.

Jobs at external companies would also be affected

However, the effects of the halving initiative would extend far beyond SRG. According to the study, external companies that work with SRG could also be affected. Production companies and IT service providers would be particularly affected.

SRG spokesperson Jan Flückiger warns that the adoption of the initiative would lead to the centralization and closure of locations, which could have a negative impact on language minorities. The BAK Economics study supports this assessment and points out that production sites in Italian and French-speaking Switzerland would be particularly affected.

Conflict with Article 27

According to the study, the adoption of the halving initiative would "very likely" lead to a conflict with Article 27 of the Federal Act on Radio and Television. This article stipulates that SRG programs must be produced predominantly in the respective language regions for which they are intended.

As Parliament is likely to uphold this regulation, it would not be possible to centralize many services. The efficiency gains lost as a result would instead have to be saved elsewhere - for example by cutting back on the range and quality of services.

SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter, one of the initiators of the halving initiative, questions the results of the study. He argues that SRG has significantly increased its workforce since 2000, while other broadcasters such as the German ARD have cut jobs. Matter calls for a more efficient SRG that offers a better public service with fewer resources.

Martin Candinas, National Councillor from the center, Co-President of the Pro Media Diversity Alliance, also expresses his concerns. He believes it is unrealistic for the SRG to be able to maintain its information offering with just CHF 200 per household. The reduction in expenditure would not only affect SRG itself, but also the entire value chain, including production companies and creative artists.