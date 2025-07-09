Expensive swap: Why a simple land swap cost almost 11,000 francs. (symbolic image) IMAGO/peopleimages.com

An uncomplicated exchange of agricultural land, but the bill is surprising: several thousand francs for the notary and survey - a sum that is hardly in proportion to the value of the land. Why is it so expensive?

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A land swap between two farming families cost almost 11,000 francs - significantly more than expected.

Old easements, land law and formal requirements made the notarial process complex and expensive.

Those affected, price watchdogs and politicians are calling for lower tariffs and more competition in the notarial profession. Show more

Monika Sommer and Hans Fankhauser from Langnau im Emmental BE paid almost CHF 11,000 so that a long-completed exchange of two agricultural plots of equal size, each measuring 2,231 m², could finally be officially recorded in the land register. "I milk 22 cows for four to five months for that kind of money," says Fankhauser to theBerner Zeitungnewspaper.

A good 20 years ago, Fankhauser exchanged the land with Sommer's father with a handshake. When Sommer took over his parents' farm in 2015, this agreement remained in place. Now Fankhauser has also passed the farm on to his daughter - reason enough to notarize the deal.

What those involved had not expected: The high costs for the notary, surveying and official fees. They arose due to old easements, complex land register entries and the requirements of agricultural land law, among other things.

The costs in detail: around 5300 francs for the notary's office (5800 including VAT), 1100 francs land registry fees, 750 francs for the registrar's office and 3000 francs for measuring and setting new boundary stones.

Overpriced mandatory services, no real competition

The notary emphasized that she had already reduced her hourly rate in the case due to the low contract values and that the costs were justified by the amount of work involved. The surveying office referred to fixed rates according to cantonal guidelines.

Sommer and Fankhauser criticized the legal framework. The price watchdog has also been criticizing high and strongly fluctuating notary fees across the cantons for years. Bern is "at the upper average". His proposal to reduce the framework and hourly rates was unsuccessful.

National Councillor Kathrin Bertschy (GLP) sees the tariffs as damaging to the economy: Citizens would have to pay overpriced compulsory services because there is no real competition. Her postulate from 2022 calls on the Federal Council to examine a Switzerland-wide liberalization of the notary system and inter-cantonal competition. An answer is still pending.