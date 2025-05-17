The Thurgau tax administration is currently under fire. (symbolic image) sda

Two insiders accuse the Thurgau tax administration of having a toxic working environment. The focus is on a department head who is allegedly harassing employees. Finance Director Urs Martin is also coming under pressure - but he is playing it down.

A new head of department is said to be responsible for the toxic climate.

Cantonal Councillor Urs Martin denies the allegations and sees no reason to intervene. Show more

Things are rumbling in the Thurgau tax administration. Two insiders told the "Thurgauer Zeitung" newspaper about massive resentment within the authority. The accusations are serious: harassment, gossip, pressure to control - and numerous absences due to illness and dismissals.

The central point of criticism is a head of department who took up her post in June 2022. According to the sources, at least 15 employees have left their jobs since then - either voluntarily or under pressure. An entire team has broken up.

The accusation: the line manager does not allow any independence, controls meticulously, burdens employees with unnecessary tasks and blames others for her own mistakes. In one case, she even moved the office so that she could monitor the stairwell better.

Departures as a result of a toxic climate

The statements come from two people who are very familiar with the internal situation. One of them has even compiled a list of departures - including long-term employees, those on sick leave and two people who took early retirement to avoid having to return.

There is talk of a "system failure" that is being covered up at top management level. Both Head of Tax Administration Marcel Ruchet and Finance Director Urs Martin had been informed at an early stage but had not reacted.

An external coach had been appointed in the meantime, but according to the sources, there had been no concrete consequences. According to critics, there were also delays with certificates.

Finance Director Martin rejects criticism

Urs Martin, who is considered to be the highest political authority responsible for the tax administration, responded to the accusations in writing to the "Thurgauer Zeitung". He says that he does not know the head of department personally and that he has not been informed of the abuses described.

He firmly rejects the criticism of his conduct in office: "I have never blamed anyone for mistakes," he writes to the newspaper. He also insinuates that the sources have personal motives: they are presumably frustrated former employees.

The cantonal communications department does not wish to comment specifically on the numerous departures. They only confirm that there have been departures - they do not wish to comment on the reasons for them.

The two whistleblowers are now calling for political consequences and an immediate review. They accuse the management of the tax administration of having breached their duty of care. Finance Director Martin, on the other hand, points to reforms that have been introduced, such as the reorganization of the management level and the professionalization of accounting. The accusation of a "felt" in his department is incomprehensible to him.