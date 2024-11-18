The number of reported coronavirus and influenza laboratory cases is currently at a low level. But experts and the federal government say you shouldn't be fooled by this.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The flu season has started, but is not yet in full swing.

Despite this, the number of reported coronavirus and influenza laboratory cases remains at a low level.

But the picture is deceptive, say experts and the federal government. Show more

Switzerland is coughing and sneezing. This is the picture we are currently seeing in offices, at home, on the train or on the bus. Handkerchiefs are being pulled out everywhere. Despite this, the number of laboratory cases reported to the Federal Office of Public Health remains at a surprisingly low level. How can that be?

In fact, the flu season hasn't even really started yet, says virus expert Richard Neher from the Biozentrum at the University of Basel when asked by blue News. "We are still in the pre-season range here." The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) also told blue News that the flu epidemic is currently still at a pre-seasonal level.

Traditionally, the flu epidemic only peaks in the really cold months of January and February. Last winter, for example, the highest number of cases was not recorded until the beginning of February. This is unlikely to change this year either.

Treat at the doctor's instead of testing

The number of reported coronavirus cases is also currently remaining at a constant level. In fact, the number of laboratory reports has actually decreased in recent weeks. But appearances are deceptive, says the FOPH. "Since mid-August, outpatient consultations with doctors due to acute respiratory infections and flu-like illnesses have been rising again across Switzerland." In other words, coronavirus and influenza infections are on the rise again, although these are usually not tested in the laboratory but treated directly by the doctor.

In fact, the FOPH also assumes that the number of coronavirus laboratory reports could rise again in the coming weeks. Because: "Since May 2024, a slow but steady increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral load has been recorded in wastewater."

Some symptoms are typical of coronavirus and flu

But how do I know whether I have the flu or coronavirus? There are indeed certain differences.

Typical flu symptoms:

Frequent: Fever, tiredness, headache and aching limbs, dry cough Sometimes: Runny nose, sore throat, loss of appetite

Rare: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Never: Shortness of breath

Typical coronavirus symptoms:

Frequent: fever, dry cough, runny nose

Sometimes: tiredness, headache, aching limbs, sore throat, shortness of breath, impaired sense of smell or taste

Rare: Diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite

The Federal Office of Public Health recommends continuing to follow the usual rules in the coming months. "These include: Staying at home if you have cold symptoms, wearing a mask if necessary and avoiding contact with people who are particularly at risk, washing your hands regularly, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the crook of your arm, and other points."

In addition, vaccinations against Covid-19 and influenza are still recommended for at-risk groups.