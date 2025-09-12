The original Federal Constitution is kept in a box and will be displayed in the National Council chamber in 2023. The historic Federal Constitution is now in the Federal Archives. KEYSTONE

The true birth of modern Switzerland did not take place on August 1, but on September 12, 1848 with the first Federal Constitution, which turned a loose alliance into a federal state.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 12, 1848, the Tagsatzung adopted the first Federal Constitution and transformed Switzerland from a loose confederation of states into a modern federal state.

The constitution introduced democratic institutions and fundamental rights, but was initially restricted - women did not have the right to vote, Jews did not have full freedom of establishment, and some cantons rejected it.

Despite later revisions, September 12 remains in the shadow of August 1, which has been the official national holiday since the end of the 19th century. Show more

September 12 is not an official public holiday in Switzerland, but some people celebrate it anyway. There are also political calls for the day to be officially celebrated.

What does Switzerland celebrate on September 12?

Switzerland was not founded on August 1 - even if many people think it was. The Federal Charter of 1291, to which the federal holiday refers, is a historically significant document, but it does not mark a clear founding act.

September 12, 1848, on the other hand, is documented with certainty: on this day, the Tagsatzung, the predecessor of Parliament, adopted the first Federal Constitution.

This step transformed Switzerland from a loose confederation of states into a federal state - and thus into Europe's first stable democracy. At that time, institutions were created that still exist today: the Federal Council, the National Council and the Council of States, the separation of powers, the federal division of responsibilities as well as free elections and fundamental rights.

When folded out, the cover and back form a Swiss cross. KEYSTONE

How free was Switzerland back then?

The constitution of 1848 was comparatively modern - but not for everyone. Women had no voting rights and Jews were denied the right to settle freely. Article 41 only allowed "citizens of Christian denomination" to settle in Switzerland without restriction. This discrimination was only abolished in 1866 - under pressure from abroad.

There was also no political consensus. Several cantons, including Uri, Schwyz and Valais, rejected the constitution in the referendum.

How has the constitution changed since then?

The Federal Constitution has been totally revised twice, in 1874 and 1999. In legal terms, this is referred to as "updating". This ensures continuity, and older court rulings on fundamental rights retain weight.

The current version is much more comprehensive: from 114 articles in 1848 to 197 today. New instruments such as the popular initiative have been added, as have powers that have been transferred from the canton to the Confederation - such as customs, minting rights and the military. Nevertheless, the basic pillars have remained the same: Article 3 continues to guarantee the sovereignty of the cantons, unless the Constitution provides otherwise.

The solemn preamble has also remained the same: since 1848 it has begun with the same words - "In the name of God Almighty".

In 1998, Parliament discussed the total revision of the Federal Constitution. The picture shows the then Minister of Justice, Arnold Koller. KEYSTONE

Why is it not an official holiday?

There were repeated proposals in parliament to upgrade September 12 - as a day of remembrance or even as a second national holiday. But the Federal Council always turned it down and the chances remained slim.

August 1, on the other hand, became established early on. It was celebrated for the first time in 1891 because Bern combined its 700th anniversary with a national 600th anniversary celebration. Annual celebrations followed from 1899, and in 1993 the people finally made the day a non-working holiday with the "August 1st Initiative".

Since then, it has been firmly established in the calendar - and in tradition. From 1910, "Pro Patria" collected money for social causes with postcards and badges, and since 1993 the 1st of August brunch has attracted tens of thousands of people to farms. It is therefore not surprising that September 12 remains in the shadow of the big summer holiday.

