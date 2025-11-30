The Young Socialists had proposed the inheritance tax. Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa

It was a "brainless request", according to the "NZZ" newspaper on the Juso's failed inheritance initiative. "Too little thought through", also wrote "Watson". The basic tenor in the German-speaking Swiss press is very critical. The authors find gentler words for the failed service-citizen initiative.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The inheritance tax initiative and the service-citoyen initiative were rejected by a large majority of voters.

In the Swiss-German press, authors have harsh words for the failed Young Socialists in particular.

The even clearer "no" to the service-citoyen initiative caused less of a furore. Show more

The Swiss electorate made a clear decision on Sunday: 78.3% of voters rejected the inheritance tax and thus the Young Socialists' initiative. As many as 84.2 percent were against the citizens' service for all - the service-citoyen initiative. In the Swiss-German press, the authors' comments are particularly harsh on the failed Young Socialists.

The "NZZ" spoke of disgrace, embarrassment and brainlessness. The electorate had "put a clear damper on the racket". The parent party, the SP, also came off badly because it supported the Juso's request. "This shows how far the Jusoification of the party has progressed in the meantime," it said. Blick takes a similar view. The SP had allowed itself to be driven by its youth section, even though it knew that the initiative was excessive, damaging and had no chance of success.

"The Jusos have failed themselves," wrote "Watson" in a commentary. The introduction of a national inheritance tax in favor of climate protection was superficially plausible, but still not well thought out.

The Tages-Anzeiger also finds clear words. "Fortunately", the initiative failed. A Yes vote would have threatened economic damage. Although the issue was important in itself, the Juso took the wrong approach. A well thought-out inheritance tax - without linking it to climate targets, for example - could have created benefits for everyone. But this opportunity has now been missed.

A little praise for service citoyen

The even clearer "no" to the service citoyen initiative caused less of a stir. Despite the defeat, the initiators could take credit for having launched a debate on the current service model with the proposal, wrote the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, for example. The main reason for the failure was the lack of demand for 70,000 service providers per year.

The citizens' service would have created more problems than it solved, wrote the NZZ. Although a greater sense of community was a noble goal, coercion was the wrong means to achieve it. Ultimately, the service would have doubled the costs of the income replacement scheme. The idea had convinced many, according to "SRF". But in the end, it came with a price tag.

But some praise here too: thanks to the initiative, social cohesion has been discussed intensively in recent weeks, wrote the NZZ.