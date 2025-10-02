Did Coop really create its malt beverage Malzato "independently", or did the cult brand Ovomaltine serve as a model? Bild: KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

The retailer Coop has launched a new malt beverage, but now there is an accusation in the air: did the retailer copy a cult brand?

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The retailer Coop is facing accusations of plagiarism.

The company has launched a new malt beverage that bears similarities to a cult brand.

Coop rejects the accusations, stating in a statement that the company creates its own brands "independently".

The copied company Wander wants to deal with the issue in a "sporty" manner. Show more

Malzato is the name of a new product that the retailer Coop recently launched on the market - a milk drink with barley malt extract that comes in yellow-orange packaging. It remains to be seen how Malzato tastes, but the more interesting question is: has the company copied the product, as some people suspect? Wasn't the cult drink Ovomaltine from the manufacturer Wander AG obviously used as a model?

The accused rejects the allegations of plagiarism. "Coop creates its own brands independently," the company says according to "Watson". It keeps a close eye on the market and is constantly creating new products. On the other hand, it admits that the legal situation was examined in detail before the drink was launched.

Wander remains "sporty" - for the time being

Copied or not copied, the manufacturer of the original does not want to shed any bad blood. Not for the time being. Wander claims to be aware of the matter, but no legal action is being considered "at the moment", explained a spokeswoman for the company, which belongs to the food group Associated British Foods. "We are taking a sporting approach. As long as we are being copied, we must be doing something right."

Whether Wander will remain "sporting" for long, however, is another matter. When it comes to the question of money at the latest, calmness usually comes to an end, and that's what this case is all about. Both companies want to make sales with their drinks.

Coop, however, is currently giving Wander a run for its money with its pricing policy. The retailer is offering its Malzato in a half-liter Tetra Pak for 1.95 francs, while the competitor product with the same volume is available for a hefty 3.40 francs. "At the moment", Wander is taking a "sporty" approach.

Coop relies on own brands

In the battle against its competitors, Coop has been increasingly focusing on expanding its range with private labels for years. At the beginning of the year, the retailer had more than 1,500 of these on offer, including Betty Bossi, Fine Food and Karma.

Competitor Migros, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction. As was recently reported, the retailer is removing 80 of a total of 250 own brands from its range. One of the reasons cited is high costs. "We'd rather invest the money in the quality of the content," explained Migros marketing boss Rémy Müller.

More from the department