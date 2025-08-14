Switzerland wanted to buy 36 F-35A fighter jets at a fixed price - but the USA is now demanding up to CHF 1.3 billion more. There is no legal leverage, the government must renegotiate or dig deeper into its pockets.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA considers the "fixed price" to be a misunderstanding and is demanding up to CHF 1.3 billion more.

Swiss expert reports warned of a lack of price certainty as early as 2022 - the DDPS ignored this.

Defense Minister Pfister wants to hold on to the purchase, an exit is only seen as the last option. Show more

Could it have been known that the fixed price was shaky?

There were warning signs long before the contract was signed. In May 2022, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) found that there was "no legal certainty for a fixed price" for the F-35 procurement. The contracts repeatedly referred to "estimated costs", and one clause even expressly obliged Switzerland to bear all additional costs above the estimated amount itself. The Federal Council openly admitted this on Wednesday.

The DDPS itself had obtained legal opinions. For example, the Zurich law firm Homburger emphasized in its expert opinion that it was "essential" that the fixed price was also stipulated in the contract between the USA and manufacturer Lockheed Martin - but this manufacturer's contract had not even been signed at the time and Switzerland only had the right to inspect it.

The US law firm Arnold & Porter also warned that it remained "unclear" whether the Swiss declaration of intent would be enforceable in the event of a dispute, as the contract only provided for a diplomatic solution. The expert reports also explicitly stated that the USA would not accept any losses in such transactions. In other words, one could have guessed that the supposed fixed price was based on feet of clay.

Switzerland cannot enforce the fixed price of CHF 6 billion for the new F-35 fighter jets. sda

How did this misunderstanding come about?

The Federal Council explained this itself on Wednesday. In the summer of 2024, US representatives first hinted in informal talks that additional costs could be incurred. This was followed by an official letter from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Switzerland at the end of February 2025, in which the Americans explained that they considered the so-called fixed price to be a "misunderstanding". The bombshell finally dropped in mid-June 2025: for the first time, the US named a specific amount for the surcharge - between 650 million and 1.35 billion US dollars more would be due, citing high inflation and a sharp rise in the cost of raw materials and energy.

From the US perspective, the promised "fixed price" was apparently only meant at the level of the industrial agreement. The US Department of Defense explained that the final price would only be determined once the ordered jets went into production - and that the fixed price in the contracts only referred to this production order, not to the total cost of procurement. In other words, the American fixed price referred to the amount that Washington negotiates internally with manufacturer Lockheed Martin, while additional costs can be passed on to the purchasing countries.

The Swiss side, on the other hand, had assumed that the entire procurement price of around CHF 6 billion was fixed. There were therefore two different understandings of the contract - a breeding ground for the current fiasco.

Did the USA cheat Switzerland?

Many outraged voices in Switzerland feel ripped off by the USA, as Washington now appears to be reneging on the agreement. In fact, the Swiss negotiators were firmly convinced that they had negotiated a binding fixed-price deal.

This conviction was reinforced by the fact that even the US embassy in Bern publicly confirmed the fixed price - the responsible Swiss procurement officers therefore also believed the promise without reservation.

However, the US government insists that it did not cheat, but that the word fixed price was simply understood differently. From their point of view - as mentioned above - only the manufacturer's price was fixed.

The USA now describes everything beyond that as a misunderstanding.

So did the Americans know from the outset that Switzerland was on the wrong track? There is no concrete evidence of this. The only thing that is clear is that both sides were talking about a fixed price, but obviously did not mean the same thing - and Switzerland is now being presented with the bill for this.

Why is Switzerland now simply giving in to the USA?

Probably because it can't help itself.

Federal Councillor Pfister openly admits that Switzerland cannot enforce its position: "We are still convinced that there is a fixed price in the agreement," he said on Wednesday. However, the other side does not agree - "and the USA is more powerful than Switzerland. You just have to accept that."

Why doesn't Switzerland simply cancel the procurement?

Canceling the fighter jet purchase is out of the question for the Federal Council. Pfister emphasizes that the F-35 contract remains in place, as the aircraft are "absolutely necessary from a military point of view". However, the Federal Council is not considering canceling the fighter jet purchase.

Pfister emphasizes that the F-35 contract is being maintained as the aircraft are "absolutely necessary from a military point of view". Otherwise, Switzerland would be without adequate protection of its airspace from 2030. In addition, a new procurement with a different jet would take years and would probably be even more expensive.

What does this have to do with the customs dispute?

Nothing, at least according to the Federal Council. Pfister said on Wednesday that there are "no links whatsoever" between the F-35 deal and the currently smouldering customs dispute with the USA. Nevertheless, observers believe it is possible that Bern has deliberately avoided confrontation in the jet dispute so as not to burden the parallel customs negotiations.

What options does Switzerland have now?

The DDPS is now examining three options: fewer aircraft, fewer countertrade deals or an additional credit. The latter could lead to a new referendum - the SP and the Greens are already calling for one.

The Federal Council wants to make a decision by November at the latest. One thing is clear: either the order will be reduced or taxpayers will have to pay significantly more.