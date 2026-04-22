Watch out, ragweed! The invasive plant has been spreading rapidly for several years - with consequences for allergy sufferers. (archive picture) Keystone

The pollen count in Switzerland is increasing noticeably - and with it the number of people affected. The Inselspital in Bern is carrying out significantly more investigations. Experts warn: the season is getting longer and more intense.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Allergology Department at the Inselspital in Bern has carried out significantly more tests for pollen allergies and hay fever in recent months. According to its head Lukas Jörg, allergenic plants such as the invasive ragweed will play an even greater role in the future.

Those who suffer from hay fever are on average more affected today than in the past. Jörg told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the pollen season often lasts longer and is likely to result in more days with symptoms in the coming years.

In his experience, a high pollen load also goes hand in hand with an "increased use of medical services". In particular, antihistamines, cortisone nasal sprays and medication to treat asthma are used and prescribed more frequently.

MeteoSwiss speaks of "an extremely strong birch pollen season" - but this is currently gradually decreasing. However, grass pollen is already in the air. Both the birch pollen and the grass pollen season have started extremely early this year.