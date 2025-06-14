Crane rescue after accident with hay loader wagon in Surrein. The driver was injured and flown to hospital by Rega. KAPO GR

A farmer was injured in an accident involving a hay wagon on Friday afternoon. Rega flew him to Chur Cantonal Hospital.

An accident involving a hay wagon occurred in Surrein GR on Friday afternoon. A 49-year-old farmer sustained moderate injuries. The accident occurred at 4:20 p.m. in the Puzzastg Sut area below Via Val.

According to the Graubünden cantonal police, the man was loading hay onto an agricultural loader wagon. While reversing, the vehicle began to lean on the steep terrain and tipped onto its left side. The farmer's leg became trapped.

Emergency paramedics from Surselva Regional Hospital and emergency services from Surselva Road Rescue provided first aid at the scene. Due to the impassable situation, the injured man then had to be rescued by Rega using a hoist.

The helicopter took the man to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur. According to the cantonal police, the injuries are moderate. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The Graubünden cantonal police have launched an investigation.