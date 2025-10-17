Ukrainian as the trigger: A family filmed a Russian harassing and coercing them on the train between Interlaken and Spiez. Screenshot: United24

Because a family is speaking Ukrainian on a Swiss train, a Russian goes completely berserk. He insults and threatens the parents with their toddler and becomes violent. blue News talks to the father about the incident.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video in which a Russian on a Swiss train verbally abuses a family with a small child after hearing Ukrainian being spoken is causing a stir.

The clip shows vicious insults and threats that end in violence.

blue News talks to the father about the situation. Show more

A video from Switzerland goes viral. However, the fact that it has now been clicked on millions of times on various social media channels is no cause for celebration: the clip shows how a Russian man viciously attacks a family on a train between Interlaken and Spiez.

The incident takes place on October 13: Gabriel and Olena get on the train with their two-year-old daughter at around 5.30 p.m., put the baby carriage down and look for a seat. Once they have found a seat, Gabriel goes back to the baby carriage to get his wallet.

His wife calls after him in Ukrainian that he should bring something else. Gabriel speaks Russian and understands Ukrainian: his parents were born in Belarus. This is how the passenger in the neighboring square becomes aware of the family. He is Russian - and angry. He obviously hates Ukraine. He begins to swear at the trio.

"He said he wanted to rape my daughter," Gabriel tells blue News. After a minute, his wife Olena pulls out her cell phone and films the tirade. "We're going to fucking kill you and dump you: You, you and all of you," says the man.

Threats turn into violence

"Why aren't you in the trenches, you fucking ******* bastard?", the Russian rails at Gabriel - and demands to see his Swiss passport. When he notices that Olena is filming, he says: "You'd better delete the video before it ends badly for you."

😡 Russian-speaking man attacks Ukrainian family in Switzerland for speaking Ukrainian — MFA demands investigation



The incident happened on October 13 on a train from Interlaken to Spiez. According to the victims, the man began insulting them after hearing Ukrainian speech and… pic.twitter.com/rBKeQESxl4 — Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) October 16, 2025

Gabriel remains calm. He reminds the man that there are many passengers with children in the car. The man doesn't care: he wants to fight with Gabriel. "Why the hell are you just sitting there? Go away with your family before your child gets it, F*****!"

Gabriel dials 911, which causes the man to finally lose it. He threatens, approaches Gabriel and knocks the cell phone out of Olena's hand. She picks it up, takes the toddler and changes cars while Gabriel pushes the Russian aside. He attacks Gabriel again, who fights back with a punch to the attacker's chest.

Brazen offer

The family calls the police, who have also been alerted by other passengers in the meantime. The Russian can't keep up: he probably suspects that the authorities are on their way. In Spiez, the police are waiting on the platform, but they only slow the man down a little.

"He was a bit calmer, but he still cursed me and my wife," recalls Gabriel. Particularly brazen: "He said that if we paid him 10,000 francs, he wouldn't press charges."

The family is now preparing to press charges themselves. They have never experienced anything like this in Switzerland, says Gabriel blue News. But there is also a good side to it: "There are so many people offering us help. And three Ukrainian women have come forward who were also harassed by this guy."

These women had filed a complaint, but the police had not taken any action against the accused. "But now - because the video has gone so viral - the police have called one of the women and said they have brought the complaint back and are investigating."