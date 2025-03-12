  1. Residential Customers
What the Swiss want from Federal Councillor Pfister "He should communicate his goals clearly and not hide anything from us"

Celia Goldschmid

12.3.2025

Zug councillor Martin Pfister is the new Federal Councillor. He will probably head the Department of Defense in the future. What do the Swiss expect from Mr. Pfister? - blue News asked.

12.03.2025, 18:02

12.03.2025, 18:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Martin Pfister was elected as the new Federal Councillor by Parliament on 12.03.2025.
  • Pfister won the election in the second ballot with 134 votes. His rival Markus Ritter, on the other hand, only received 110 votes.
  • blue News wanted to find out on the streets of Zurich: What actually makes a good Federal Councillor?
Show more

Martin Pfister won the second round of voting for Federal Councillor with 134 votes. He was elected by Parliament as the successor to Viola Amherd and will most likely take his place in the Defense Department.

But what do people expect from our new Federal Councillor? blue News was out and about in Zurich and asked passers-by for their opinion.

