Zug councillor Martin Pfister is the new Federal Councillor. He will probably head the Department of Defense in the future. What do the Swiss expect from Mr. Pfister? - blue News asked.

Pfister won the election in the second ballot with 134 votes. His rival Markus Ritter, on the other hand, only received 110 votes.

Martin Pfister won the second round of voting for Federal Councillor with 134 votes. He was elected by Parliament as the successor to Viola Amherd and will most likely take his place in the Defense Department.

But what do people expect from our new Federal Councillor? blue News was out and about in Zurich and asked passers-by for their opinion.