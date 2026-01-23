The head of the Upper Valais bankruptcy office is under scrutiny for allegedly making unauthorized expense payments. A practice applied since the end of 2024 is said to have led to overcompensation of around 1,800 francs.

The expenses were not recorded in the system but paid out directly. (symbolic image)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The head of the Upper Valais bankruptcy office is alleged to have received around CHF 1,800 too much since December 2024 due to a change in expenses practice.

He allegedly paid himself travel expenses directly from the office's coffers and charged journeys at CHF 2 instead of 70 cents per kilometer.

Administrative proceedings are underway against the head of the office and further consequences are still pending.

The head of the Upper Valais bankruptcy office is alleged to have received unauthorized expenses. According to a report by pamona.ch, a practice applied since December 2024 led to overcompensation of around CHF 1,800.

The head of the office had travel expenses paid out directly from the office's coffers, as the Financial Inspectorate found in an unannounced inspection, according to the report. He charged journeys at CHF 2 per kilometer instead of the usual compensation of 70 centimes for state employees.

Administrative proceedings against head of office

Another criticism is that the payments were not made via the intended approval and control processes. The expenses were not recorded in the system, which meant that the usual controls were circumvented.

According to pamona.ch, the Debt Collection and Bankruptcy Office reported the case to the Financial Inspectorate itself. Administrative proceedings are now underway against the head of the office. It remains to be seen whether the overpayments have already been refunded. Disciplinary or personnel consequences are not yet known.