Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Moosleerau, AG, early Tuesday morning. A failed passing maneuver led to a violent collision between the two cars.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two drivers were injured in a head-on collision in Moosleerau, AG, early Tuesday morning.

A 49-year-old man crashed head-on into the oncoming vehicle driven by a 51-year-old woman while attempting to pass.

Both cars were totaled, and the road was closed for several hours.

Two drivers were injured in a head-on collision in Moosleerau, Aargau, early Tuesday morning, according to a police statement. A 49-year-old driver collided head-on with the vehicle of a 51-year-old woman—who was driving correctly in the opposite direction—while attempting to pass on Luzernerstrasse. Both individuals sustained minor to moderate injuries, and the cars were totaled.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on June 16, 2026, on the outskirts of Moosleerau in the direction of Triengen. The 49-year-old was attempting to pass a semi-truck in his Lexus when he collided with the oncoming Dodge. The truck driver was uninjured; the semi-truck sustained minor property damage.

The injured were taken to the hospital. Luzernerstrasse had to be closed until late at night, and a detour was set up. The cantonal police have launched an investigation; it is still unclear why the driver failed to see the oncoming vehicle.