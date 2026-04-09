Both cars involved in the accident were totaled. Luzerner Polizei

An accident in Hohenrain LU left several people injured. The Lucerne police are now looking for people who can provide information about the course of the accident.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday evening, there was a head-on collision between two cars in the Steinbruch area on Sinserstrasse in Hohenrain LU. One person was seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries, Lucerne police reported on Thursday.

A small child was also taken to hospital for a check-up. The damage to property amounts to around CHF 15,000.

The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation. The police are looking for witnesses who made observations about the accident.