The discovery of a body in a rapeseed field in Büren, Solothurn, has been resolved. The deceased is a 71-year-old woman who had been missing for several weeks. According to the district attorney’s office, there is no evidence of foul play.

Here's what it's all about On July 11, a body was discovered in a rapeseed field in Büren, SO.

The deceased was identified as a 71-year-old woman who had been missing for weeks.

According to investigations, the missing body parts are the result of predation. Summary created with

The public prosecutor's office has published new information regarding the discovery of a body in Büren, Canton of Solothurn. The deceased was a 71-year-old woman who had health problems and had been missing for several weeks.

The body was discovered on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in a rapeseed field. The hands, parts of the feet, and the head were missing. Law enforcement authorities subsequently launched an investigation.

The investigation has now revealed that the missing body parts were caused by animal predation. Investigators found no evidence to suggest that anyone else might be responsible for the woman's death.

The prosecutor's office has therefore dropped the case.