Negligent instead of deliberate: the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of Arosa Bergbahnen have been acquitted of multiple charges of granting advantages.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For years, the bosses of the Arosa mountain railroads had offered politicians and civil servants free or discounted ski passes.

The bosses have now been acquitted of the charge of granting multiple benefits.

The accused had not acted intentionally, but negligently, which is not punishable by law. Show more

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of the mountain railroads in Arosa were acquitted in court on Wednesday of multiple charges of granting advantages. For years, they had offered politicians and officials in Arosa and Chur ski passes either free of charge or at a reduced price.

The season passes for the Arosa ski area and the season passes for the Arosa/Lenzerheide winter sports arena were offered free of charge or at a reduced price to a group of around 60 people from 2014 to 2022.

No older cases were investigated due to the statute of limitations. In Arosa, members of the municipal government, parliament and citizens' council, as well as the district forester and municipal police officers, benefited from the offer with a price advantage of up to CHF 550.

Politicians from Chur also benefit

Because two thirds of the Arosa ski area is located on the land of the Chur civic community, politicians and civil servants in the Grisons capital also benefited. The main beneficiaries were members of the municipal government and the Citizens' Council. Who ultimately made use of the offer was not revealed on Wednesday at the regional court in Landquart.

The court acquitted the 69-year-old Chairman of the Board of Directors and the 60-year-old Director of Arosa Bergbahnen of guilt and punishment. The presiding judge said that the defendants had acted neither intentionally nor possibly intentionally, but negligently, which is not punishable. The multiple granting of advantages was not punishable until 1999. It was included in the Criminal Code in 2000.

Tradition adopted

The public prosecutor's office had demanded conditional fines and fines of CHF 10,000 each for both defendants. The defense lawyer demanded acquittals. In connection with the indictment, he spoke of a "perverse product of today's zeitgeist" and "do-gooderism".

Both the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director had emphasized that the practice of the mountain railroads had never been called into question since 1974. They had merely adopted and continued a tradition.

Cases of discounted or free season tickets have also come to light in the canton of Valais. Among other things, politicians are said to have had the opportunity to obtain a ski pass for the entire cantonal area worth CHF 1,570 for CHF 100.

The fact that members of the Federal Council received free ski passes from the Swiss Cableways Association also caused quite a stir. After this practice was publicly criticized, the national government renounced the benefit.

