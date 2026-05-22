Philomena Colatrella increased her remuneration by a further 17 percent at the end of her CSS career, according to the Tamedia newspapers. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The salaries of health insurance company CEOs have risen by up to 25 percent in some cases over the past year. At CSS, Helsana and Sanitas, the bosses each earned around one million francs. Now politicians are calling for a cap on salaries.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The annual salaries of the highest-earning health insurance company bosses have risen by up to 25 percent compared to the previous year, according to Tamedia newspapers based on annual reports.

The annual salaries of the highest-earning health insurance company bosses are approaching the million mark.

This development is causing displeasure in parliament.

Health politicians want to prevent the "excessive compensation" of health insurance company bosses by capping their salaries. Show more

According to the Tamedia newspapers, the heads of the major Swiss health insurance companies have increased their salaries for 2025, in some cases significantly. At the same time, premiums for insured persons have become significantly more expensive.

With salaries of almost one million Swiss francs in some cases, health insurance company bosses earn as much as the CEOs of Swiss Post and SBB - even though they run much larger companies, the report continues. This is why there is growing resentment in parliament. Health politicians want to limit what they see as the "excessive remuneration" of health insurance company bosses and have submitted a draft bill for a salary cap. However, the planned cap of just over CHF 400,000 would only apply to remuneration from compulsory basic insurance.

The Federal Council can now comment.

Former CSS boss earned the most in 2025

At the top of the list of earners is former CSS boss Philomena Colatrella with an annual salary of almost CHF 999,900, as the media company wrote based on the respective annual reports. Her salary had risen by 17 percent compared to the previous year. CSS justified this with the extraordinarily good annual result.

According to Tamedia, the salary of Helsana CEO Roman Sonderegger increased by 25 percent and amounted to a good CHF 996,000. A spokesperson explained this with the increased supplementary insurance business and the purchase of the software company Adcubum.

The head of Sanitas, Andreas Schönenberger, received a salary of a good 982,500 francs last year, the media company wrote.