Some health insurance companies are increasingly refusing to cover the costs of weight-loss injections for overweight patients. Experts are outraged - the FOPH is now reviewing the reimbursement guidelines.

Weight loss injections are extremely popular in Switzerland and help patients lose weight. However, the costs for health insurance companies are also rising sharply as a result.

The number of prescribed preparations has more than doubled in the past year. The health insurance association Prio Swiss estimates that the drugs will cost basic insurance companies CHF 180 million this year.

However, as the Tages-Anzeiger reports, some health insurance companies, in particular the KPT, are now trying to reduce costs by interpreting the regulations more restrictively. This is despite the fact that those affected would actually meet the criteria for paid treatment.

Experts appalled

According to the guidelines, reimbursement is currently only possible if the preparations are prescribed either by specialists in endocrinology and diabetology or by specialized obesity centers.

However, a new interpretation by the health insurance funds means that both should apply at the same time. This means that only endocrinologists who also work in specialized obesity centers will be allowed to prescribe.

The new practice is causing outrage among experts. The Swiss Multiprofessional Obesity Society (SMOB) has written an open letter to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). The society denounces the health insurers' approach and demands that it be withdrawn. The SMOB writes that the approach is not medically but purely economically motivated and is at the expense of the most vulnerable patient groups.

"Dangerous in terms of health policy"

The practice means that "numerous patients with obesity are no longer able to continue their ongoing, medically indicated treatment from one day to the next".

The SMOB is calling for "immediate clarification" that both specialists in endocrinology/diabetology and obesity centers are entitled to prescribe the medication. "What is currently emerging is not only medically untenable, but also extremely dangerous in terms of health policy," the open letter states.

However, the FOPH confirms that the KPT's approach is correct according to the current rules. Because the reimbursement guidelines are not clear, the office is currently examining an adjustment. The Wegovy manufacturer Novo Nordisk, the SMOB and other experts are also to be consulted.

The FOPH had defined the guidelines in order to prevent treatments for lifestyle reasons at the expense of the general public. According to the limitations, patients must be severely overweight, i.e. have a BMI of 35 or more, or have weight-related comorbidities. Nutritional advice and physical activity are also required.