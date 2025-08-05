After a massive increase in new customers, health insurer Atupri is under pressure. Keystone

Health insurer Atupri has gained many new customers through low premiums, but is now struggling with delays in billing. The company is now taking action.

When health insurance premiums rose by an average of 6 percent last year, many people switched to the comparatively inexpensive Atupri. The health insurance company thus gained over 20,000 new policyholders. However, this growth has led to considerable delays in the processing of applications, as the Tamedia newspapers report.

Insured persons sometimes have to wait up to two months for cost approvals. The health insurance fund recently sent a letter to all customers apologizing for the long waiting times - signed by CEO Caroline Meli. The longest delays occur in direct billing with medical service providers.

Measures taken

According to the report, Atupri has now taken organizational measures to cope with the increased workload. Additional employees have been hired on a temporary basis and requests are prioritized according to urgency. Particularly time-critical applications and necessary medical treatments are given priority.

Atupri emerged from the SBB company health insurance fund and has been independent since 2002. At the beginning of 2024, Atupri merged with Visana to form the Atusana Group, but remains operationally independent.

