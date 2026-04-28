The logo of the Bern health insurance company KPT on the building of its headquarters in Bern-Wankdorf. Keystone

A former KPT employee is suspected of having illegally enriched himself over a period of months. He is alleged to have deliberately diverted repayments of health insurance premiums to his own account.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An ex-employee of the health insurance company KPT is alleged to have systematically diverted repayments following deaths to his own account.

In this way, he stole around 354,000 francs.

The fraud involving 87 manipulated transactions only came to light when a widow reported an outstanding payment. Show more

A former employee of the Bern-based health insurance company KPT is alleged to have unlawfully enriched himself over a period of months. According to a ruling by the Bernese High Court, he exploited a weakness in the system: he diverted repayments of prepaid premiums after deaths to his own account - apparently on the assumption that missing amounts would often go unnoticed by relatives, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the man is said to have manipulated 87 transactions in this way and diverted a total of around 354,000 francs.

The case only came to light when the widow of a deceased insured person asked KPT about an outstanding repayment. According to the report, KPT then filed a complaint and the Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

Most of the money disappeared

The accused defended himself against the blocking of his account, among other things - but without success. The court dismissed his appeal. According to the public prosecutor's office, there were only around CHF 17,000 left in the account at the time it was blocked.

KPT confirmed the case at the request of the "Tages-Anzeiger". A spokesperson explained that all repayments concerned had since been carried out correctly. "Discovered weaknesses in processes and systems" would now be remedied "quickly and consistently". At the same time, the insurance company will attempt to reclaim the majority of the loss in the event of a conviction.

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