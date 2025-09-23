  1. Residential Customers
Baume-Schneider confirms increase Health insurance premiums for 2026 are here - this is how much you'll pay

Lea Oetiker

23.9.2025

Premiums are not rising at the same rate everywhere.
Screenshot

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baum-Schneider provided information on Tuesday: Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 4.4 percent in 2026. These municipalities and cantons are particularly affected.

23.09.2025, 15:03

23.09.2025, 15:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In 2026, health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 4.4 percent.
  • The average health insurance premium next year will be CHF 393.30 per month.
  • In some regions, premiums will rise even more, and in one canton they will even fall.
Health insurance premiums will also become more expensive again in 2026. This was announced by Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. On average, premiums will rise by 4.4 percent. The average health insurance premium next year will be CHF 393.30 per month.

The map shows how significant the differences between the municipalities are - and what the cheapest tariff is in each case.

Large differences in health insurance premiums by canton and commune

The canton of Ticino (up 7.1 percent on average), Valais (up 5.9 percent on average), Appenzell Innerrhoden (up 5.7 percent on average), Graubünden (up 5.5 percent on average) and Uri (up 5.4 percent on average) are particularly affected by the rise in premiums.

Rising health insurance premiums are a direct consequence of the continuing rise in healthcare costs, as premiums must cover the expected costs for each insurer and each canton. As at the end of June 2025, costs had risen by 4.6 percent year-on-year.

Press conference in the ticker and stream. How Baume-Schneider justifies the next health insurance premium increase

