Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 4.4 percent in 2026 sda

Health insurance premiums will rise by 4.4 percent next year. One of the reasons for this is the continued rise in healthcare costs.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 4.4 percent to CHF 393.30 per month in 2026.

The main reasons for this are rising healthcare costs due to ageing, medical advances, more treatments and higher tariffs.

With new reforms and savings packages, the federal government wants to reduce the burden in future and save up to half a billion francs a year. Show more

Health insurance premiums will rise significantly in the coming year. According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the average monthly premium will rise by 4.4 percent to CHF 393.30 in 2026. This corresponds to an average increase of CHF 16.60 compared to 2025.

This is due to the continued rise in healthcare costs, which are driven by medical advances, the ageing population, increasing demand for treatment and higher outpatient and inpatient tariffs, among other factors.

The average premium for adults will rise by CHF 18.50 to CHF 465.30 (up 4.1 percent). Young adults will now pay CHF 326.30 per month (up CHF 13.30 or 4.2 percent), while children will see an increase of CHF 5.70 to CHF 122.50 (up 4.9 percent).

Premiums are set by the insurers and reviewed by the FOPH to ensure they are justified.

Healthcare costs increased by 4.6 percent

Healthcare costs rose by 4.6% year-on-year by mid-2025. In addition to demographic change and expensive new treatment options, outpatient treatment is also leading to higher costs.

Although the shift from inpatient to outpatient procedures is considered medically sensible and cost-reducing, outpatient services are currently financed exclusively through premiums. From 2028, this is set to change with the uniform financing of hospital and outpatient services, which should ease the burden on insured persons.

Confederation wants to continue to curb cost growth

The federal government has already implemented measures to curb cost growth in recent years. Price controls on medicines and the review of medical services have resulted in savings of over two billion francs.

Further reforms will also come into force from 2026: the Federal Council will set cost targets for growth in compulsory healthcare insurance and the cantons will have to make a minimum contribution to premium reductions.

The second cost containment package adopted by Parliament in 2025 is intended to achieve additional savings of up to half a billion francs per year. Among other things, it includes volume discounts for high-volume drugs and a stronger focus on competition in the hospital sector.

More on health insurance