Health insurance will also become more expensive next year. However, the increase is likely to be less pronounced than last year.

Healthcare costs are continuing to rise.

This means that health insurance premiums are also likely to rise.

"The current cost trend is a cause for concern," said Thomas Christen, Deputy Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Show more

The Swiss population will also have to spend more money on health insurance premiums in the coming year. However, according to the responsible federal authority, the increase is likely to be more moderate than in the current year, when the average premium rose by six percent.

A turnaround in health costs is not in sight. At 4.7 percent, costs also rose at an above-average rate last year. This was expected. Nevertheless: "The current cost trend is a cause for concern," said Thomas Christen, Deputy Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), speaking to the media in Bern on Tuesday. Costs continued to rise in the first quarter of 2025 - by 4.9 percent.

However, following the sharp rise in health insurance premiums last year, the increase is likely to be more moderate from 2026. "Speaking very cautiously, we can assume this," said Philipp Muri, Head of the Insurance Supervision Department at the FOPH.

One reason for the somewhat slower rise in premiums is that the health insurance companies' reserves did not shrink any further last year. However, the situation can vary greatly from canton to canton and from insurer to insurer.