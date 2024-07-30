The healthcare costs Bild: KEYSTONE

Healthcare costs have risen by one billion francs in the first half of 2024. However, there are significant differences between the cantons.

The rise in healthcare costs is likely to mean a further increase in premiums in 2025.

French-speaking Switzerland is most affected by rising costs, but many cantons in German-speaking Switzerland have also seen significant increases.

In contrast, there was a slight fall in costs in just one canton. Show more

The health insurance companies' half-year results do not bode well: healthcare costs continue to rise, by around one billion francs in the first half of 2024 alone. According to the health insurance association Santésuisse, all areas recorded higher costs.

The rise in healthcare costs is likely to mean a further increase in premiums in 2025. It is not yet possible to say how high this will be, as all health insurance companies submit their new premiums individually to the responsible Federal Office of Public Health by the fall.

Cost-containment measures are urgently needed to avoid further sharp increases in premiums," demands Santesuisse. All players in the healthcare system must make their contribution to this.

Already almost 20 billion francs in costs

The main cost drivers were outpatient services in surgeries and hospitals. Compared to the same period last year, costs in this area alone rose by 5.2 percent or CHF 400 million. This corresponds to a cost increase of 4.3 percent per insured person. The fact that this figure is lower than the gross increase can be explained by population growth.

The cost of medicines in pharmacies also rose by 5.6 percent (4.7 percent per capita). The sale of medicines by doctors cost 4.7 percent more. In total, costs amounted to around CHF 3.9 billion, CHF 200 million more than in the previous year.

Overall, healthcare costs amounted to CHF 19.9 billion by the end of June. This corresponds to an increase of 5.1 percent gross or 4.1 percent per capita (CHF 2,331) compared to the first half of 2023. However, there are considerable differences between the cantons.

Costs are rising everywhere, except in Nidwalden

According to an analysis by "20 Minuten", healthcare costs rose the most in western Switzerland. In the canton of Jura, the increase amounted to 10.79 percent (gross figures in each case), Neuchâtel recorded 8.68 percent higher costs and Vaud 7.88 percent.

In German-speaking Switzerland, costs have risen the most in Glarus: by 7.97%. Zurich was also hit hard with an increase of 6.8 percent. Schwyz (6.37 percent) and Lucerne (6.2 percent) also recorded cost increases of more than six percent.

By contrast, the situation in Bern is more relaxed. Here, the gross increase of 0.33% is hardly noticeable. Appenzell Ausserrhoden (0.37%) and Uri (0.96%) also remain below the one percent mark. The canton of Nidwalden (-1.45%) even recorded a fall in costs.

"Breather" would be important

"The current growth rates are not very pleasing for premium payers," states Santesuisse. Particularly in view of the strong growth in costs and premiums over the past two years, "a breather would be all the more important". However, based on the current half-year results, this does not seem very realistic.

The half-year figures are based on a survey by Santésuisse's data subsidiary Sasis, which relies on information from 95% of health insurance companies.